Blue Hornets rally from shaky start, top Cabot North

November 27, 2018 Boys Basketball

Photos by Kevin Nagle

James Billingsley launches one of five 3’s he hit Monday night. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

CABOT — Shaking off the cobwebs of over a week away from competition, the Bryant Blue Hornets eighth grade basketball team of Bethel Middle School came from behind for a 29-23 win over the Cabot North Panthers eighth-graders on Monday night.

The Hornets were scoreless in the first quarter but trailed just 4-0. By halftime, they were even at 13. Cabot North surged to a 21-15 lead going into the fourth quarter but the Hornets outscored the Panthers 14-2 down the stretch to extract the victory.

“We played like we’d just gotten off a week-long break,” acknowledged Blue coach Steve Wilson. “After we failed to score in the first period, James (Billingsley) hit a couple of 3’s to give us a 6-4 lead and it was just a battle from there on.”

Billingsley finished with five 3’s in the game for 18 points. Devin Love scored all 4 of his points during the second-quarter comeback. Destin Jenkins hit a late 3 and Elijah Thompson and Evan Lamb added 2 apiece.

Destin Jenkins (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

“Devin Love came off the bench to give us a bit of a spark and some much-needed help in the boards,” Wilson mentioned. “We hit our free throws late to preserve the win.”

Thompson had two of those and Billingsley was 3 for 4 at the line.

Now 2-2 on the young season, Bethel returns to action tonight at White Hall.

Aiden Baker (34) launches a shot over a Cabot North defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Elijah Thompson (left) gets inside a Cabot North defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
November 27, 2018
Freshman Hornets pour it on to overwhelm Panthers

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!