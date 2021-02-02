James chosen as Fall 2020 AHSCA Outstanding coach

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Bryant High School head football coach Buck James received the Arkansas High School Coaches Association (AHSCA) Outstanding Coach Award. James led his team to a second undefeated season in a row and the Hornets’ third consecutive Class 7A State championship in the fall of 2020.
The following coaches were also selected and voted on for the award by AHSCA membership.
Boys Golf: Randy Osnes, Farmington
Girls Golf: Tim Aynes, Har-Ber
Boys Tennis: Tiffany Brown, Morrilton
Girls Tennis: Lyndsey Hill, Pottsville
Boys Cross Country: Heather Wade, Pea Ridge
Girls Cross Country: BJ Zipfel, Valley View
Volleyball: Margie McGee, Valley View
Dance: Holly Cockrell, Valley View
Cheer: Rachael May, Booneville
Football: Buck James, Bryant