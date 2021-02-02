James chosen as Fall 2020 AHSCA Outstanding coach

February 2, 2021 Football

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Bryant High School head football coach Buck James received the Arkansas High School Coaches Association (AHSCA) Outstanding Coach Award. James led his team to a second undefeated season in a row and the Hornets’ third consecutive Class 7A State championship in the fall of 2020.

The following coaches were also selected and voted on for the award by AHSCA membership.

Boys Golf: Randy Osnes, Farmington

Girls Golf: Tim Aynes, Har-Ber

Boys Tennis: Tiffany Brown, Morrilton

Girls Tennis: Lyndsey Hill, Pottsville

Boys Cross Country: Heather Wade, Pea Ridge

Girls Cross Country: BJ Zipfel, Valley View

Volleyball: Margie McGee, Valley View

Dance: Holly Cockrell, Valley View

Cheer: Rachael May, Booneville

Football: Buck James, Bryant

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

