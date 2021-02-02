White Hornets pull away late to earn road win against Episcopal

LITTLE ROCK — Cedric Jones poured in five 3-pointers on his way to 18 points as the Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team forged a 60-48 victory at Little Rock Episcopal on Monday night.

The win improved the Hornets to 14-1 going into a home game against North Little Rock on Thursday.

““I think our guys played really hard against a pretty good Episcopal team,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We gave up more points than we should have. We have a few things we need to fix defensively.

“We were able to score offensively,” he added. “We are shooting the ball well at the free throw line. It was a fun game.”

The Hornets were 11 of 19 from the charity stripe, 9 of 15 in the first half when they surged to a 33-26 lead after trailing 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.

It was 48-41 going into the fourth quarter then outscored the Wildcats 12-5 down the stretch.

Daniel Anderson stepped up with 13 points for the Hornets. Dylan Holman scored 8 and Chris Johnson and Tristen Knox each had 7. Caleb Knight pitched in with 5. Kaleb Ellis and Darrell Moore added 1 apiece.