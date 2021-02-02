February 2 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Hornet swim team wraps up regular season with second at UALR

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

LITTLE ROCK — At the Catholic High School Season-ending Invitational meet at UALR on Saturday, the Bryant Hornets finished second to the host team despite being short-handed and some members of the team trying events they didn’t usually enter.

The team was just two days removed from competing at the Benton Invitational at Bishop Park where they took top honors.

As it was, they still amassed 312 points finishing only behind Catholic’s 462. Magnolia was third in the 13-team competition with 289 points followed by Russellville (171) and North Little Rock (157).

Though they didn’t win an event, the Hornets were second in three and third in four others. In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Ray Weldon, Chandler Reep, Michael Higgs and Fonzee Bittled turned in a 1:47.11 to finish on the heels of a Catholic team that finishing in 1:46.65. In the 200 freestyle relay, Reep, Weldon, Bittle and Higgs combined on a 1:36.33, right behind Catholic’s 1:35.27.

Higgs picked up second place in the 200 individual medley with a 2:11.74 clocking. Bittle was fifth in 2:22.77 and Jacob Rhode 10th in 2:40.13.

Reep was third in the 50 free at 24.09; Lucas Reitenger was third in the one-meter dive (101.90); and Higgs took third in the 100 yard butterfly (58.30). Andrew Ball was 10th in the 100 fly in 1:06.52. Henry’s 5:44.60 was good for third in the 500 free with Trace Rhode fourth in 5:50.06 and Jacob Rhode eighth in 6:19.91.

Weldon was fourth in two events. His 2:01.70 did the trick in the 200 free and his 1:06.95 managed it in the 100 breast stroke. Wilhelm Wubbena, Andrew Ball, Henry and Trace Rhode added fourth-place points in the 400 free relay, finishing in 4:05.17.

Reep was eighth in the 200 free with a time of 2:03.86 with Henry 10th (2:09.79) and Wubbena 17th (2:42.50). Andrew Ball was eighth in the 100 breast stroke in 1:16.67 with Wubbena 14th (1:24.29) and Jack Partain 18th (1:34.54).

The Hornets picked up eighth-place points from Trace Rhode in the 100 free. He finished in 1:00.23 while Trevor Ball took 11th in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:29.32.

Bryant will host the South District meet on Friday, Feb. 13. The State meet will be held Feb. 27-28 with diving on the first day and swim finals on the second. It will be held back at the UALR facility.