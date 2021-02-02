Freshman boys’ pressure overwhelms Episcopal

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Hornets freshman team broke out to a 22-8 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 55-23 romp over the Little Rock Episcopal Collegiate Warriors on Monday night.

Cairon Allen led the way with 10 points. Trent Ford had 9, Jace Ruffner 8 and Layton Baugh 6. Samuel Johns and Jamison Lewis added 5 each while Joseph Nelson, Justen Myles and Chase Belleton scored 4 apiece.

“We wanted to be really aggressive in pressuring the ball and we were very successful with it early on,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “That led to a lot of steals and easy layups.

“We were able to just wear them out and continue to apply pressure the entire game,” he related. “It was good to see some other guys step up and make some plays while having a couple of starters out.”

The Hornets led 31-12 at the half. It was 45-30 going into the fourth quarter.

The game was a break from play in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference. The Hornets will travel to play Conway White this Thursday.