6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/30

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 baseball standings
Conf. Ovl.
Bryant 12-1 26-4
Cabot 9-4 19-5
LR Catholic 8-5 14-10
Conway 8-5 13-9
No. Little Rock6-7 11-15
LR Central 5-8 11-16
FS Southside 2-11 7-19
FS Northside 2-11 2-17
Monday, March 11
Cabot 12, LR Catholic 4
Thursday, March 14
FS Southside 7, Cabot 2
FS Northside 5, LR Central 3 (9)
Friday, March 15
Conway 9, North Little Rock 2
Monday, March 25
Benton 7, LR Catholic 2
Tuesday, March 26
Bryant 12, LR Central 3
Cabot 5, Conway 4
FS Southside 1, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 3, FS Northside 1
Wednesday, March 27
Lake Hamilton 8, North Little Rock 6
Thursday, March 28
Bryant 5, FS Southside 1
Bryant 14, FS Southside 0
Cabot 6, White Hall 5
Russellville 8, FS Northside 5
LR Catholic 8, Harding Academy 0
LR Central 15, LR Parkview 14
Friday, March 29
Little Rock Central 14, Cabot 13
Conway 8, FS Northside 1
LR Catholic 11, North Little Rock 0
Tuesday, April 2
Bryant 5, Cabot 4 (9 innings)
LR Central 5, Conway 1
North Little Rock 13, FS Northside 2
LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 3
Wednesday, April 3
Conway 4, LR Catholic 3
Sheridan 8, Little Rock Central 1
Thursday, April 4
Springdale 8, FS Southside 5
Friday, April 5
Bryant 8, North Little Rock 4
Cabot 9, Fort Smith Northside 1
LR Central 3, FS Southside 0
LR Catholic 11, Christian Brothers 5
Tuesday, April 9
Bryant 5, Conway 3
Cabot 9, North Little Rock 5
FS Northside 6, FS Southside 5
LR Catholic 12, LR Central 2
Wednesday, April 10
North Little Rock 4, LR Central 0
Thursday, April 11
Conway 20, Morrilton 10
Van Buren 8, FS Northside 3
Sheridan 9, LR Catholic 4
Sylvan Hills 8, LR Central 3
Pine Bluff 8, North Little Rock 3
Friday, April 12
Bryant 10, FS Northside 0
Bryant 7, FS Northside 0
LR Catholic 12, Cabot 8
Conway 8, FS Southside 0
Conway 8, FS Southside 1
North Little Rock 12, LR Central 6
Monday, April 15
LR Central 4, FS Northside 0
Tuesday, April 16
Bryant 12, LR Catholic 2
North Little Rock 5, Conway 0
Cabot 3, FS Southside 2
Wednesday, April 17
LR Catholic 13, FS Northside 3
Bentonville West 8, FS Southside 7
Thursday, April 18
North Little Rock 15, FS Southside 7
Friday, April 19
Cabot 7, Conway 6
Monday, April 22
Bryant 2, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 2, Morrilton 1
Cabot 7, Watson Chapel 0
Tuesday, April 23
Cabot 10, LR Central 4
Conway 7, FS Northside 6
LR Catholic 5, North Little Rock 1
Wednesday, April 24
Watson Chapel 9, LR Catholic 3
Thursday, April 25
Benton 4, Bryant 3
Bentonville West 11, FS Northside 0
Maumelle 5, LR Central 4
Friday, April 26
Cabot 5, Bryant 1
LR Catholic 11, FS Southside 5
Conway 7, LR Central 3
North Little Rock 7, FS Northside 0
Saturday, April 27
Bryant 7, LR Catholic 0
Monday, April 29
Conway 7, LR Catholic 4
Cabot 7, FS Northside 2
Jonesboro 5, North Little Rock 4
Tuesday, April 30
Bryant 3, North Little Rock 2
LR Central 5, FS Southside 4
Thursday, May 2
LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills
Benton at North Little Rock
Friday, May 3
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
LR Central at LR Catholic
Friday, May 6
Greenbrier at Bryant
Bald Knob at Cabot
Bentonville West at FS Southside
Sheridan at LR Central
North Little Rock at Pulaski Academy