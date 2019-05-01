6A-Central Conference baseball standings, 4/30

April 30, 2019 Baseball-High School

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE

2019 baseball standings

                        Conf.   Ovl.

Bryant             12-1     26-4

Cabot              9-4       19-5

LR Catholic      8-5       14-10

Conway           8-5       13-9

No. Little Rock6-7       11-15

LR Central       5-8       11-16

FS Southside   2-11     7-19

FS Northside   2-11     2-17

Monday, March 11

Cabot 12, LR Catholic 4

Thursday, March 14

FS Southside 7, Cabot 2

FS Northside 5, LR Central 3 (9)

Friday, March 15

Conway 9, North Little Rock 2

Monday, March 25

Benton 7, LR Catholic 2

Tuesday, March 26

Bryant 12, LR Central 3

Cabot 5, Conway 4

FS Southside 1, North Little Rock 0

LR Catholic 3, FS Northside 1

Wednesday, March 27

Lake Hamilton 8, North Little Rock 6 

Thursday, March 28

Bryant 5, FS Southside 1

Bryant 14, FS Southside 0

Cabot 6, White Hall 5 

Russellville 8, FS Northside 5 

LR Catholic 8, Harding Academy 0 

LR Central 15, LR Parkview 14 

Friday, March 29

Little Rock Central 14, Cabot 13

Conway 8, FS Northside 1 

LR Catholic 11, North Little Rock 0 

Tuesday, April 2

Bryant 5, Cabot 4 (9 innings)

LR Central 5, Conway 1 

North Little Rock 13, FS Northside 2

LR Catholic 4, FS Southside 3 

Wednesday, April 3

Conway 4, LR Catholic 3 

Sheridan 8, Little Rock Central 1

Thursday, April 4

Springdale 8, FS Southside 5 

Friday, April 5

Bryant 8, North Little Rock 4

Cabot 9, Fort Smith Northside 1 

LR Central 3, FS Southside 0

LR Catholic 11, Christian Brothers 5 

Tuesday, April 9

Bryant 5, Conway 3 

Cabot 9, North Little Rock 5

FS Northside 6, FS Southside 5 

LR Catholic 12, LR Central 2

Wednesday, April 10

North Little Rock 4, LR Central 0 

Thursday, April 11

Conway 20, Morrilton 10 

Van Buren 8, FS Northside 3

Sheridan 9, LR Catholic 4

Sylvan Hills 8, LR Central 3 

Pine Bluff 8, North Little Rock 3 

Friday, April 12

Bryant 10, FS Northside 0

Bryant 7, FS Northside 0

LR Catholic 12, Cabot 8 

Conway 8, FS Southside 0 

Conway 8, FS Southside 1

North Little Rock 12, LR Central 6

Monday, April 15

LR Central 4, FS Northside 0

Tuesday, April 16

Bryant 12, LR Catholic 2 

North Little Rock 5, Conway 0 

Cabot 3, FS Southside 2

Wednesday, April 17

LR Catholic 13, FS Northside 3 

Bentonville West 8, FS Southside 7 

Thursday, April 18

North Little Rock 15, FS Southside 7

Friday, April 19

Cabot 7, Conway 6

Monday, April 22

Bryant 2, LR Central 0

LR Catholic 2, Morrilton 1

Cabot 7, Watson Chapel 0 

Tuesday, April 23

Cabot 10, LR Central 4

Conway 7, FS Northside 6

LR Catholic 5, North Little Rock 1

Wednesday, April 24

Watson Chapel 9, LR Catholic 3

Thursday, April 25

Benton 4, Bryant 3 

Bentonville West 11, FS Northside 0

Maumelle 5, LR Central 4

Friday, April 26

Cabot 5, Bryant 1 

LR Catholic 11, FS Southside 5

Conway 7, LR Central 3 

North Little Rock 7, FS Northside 0 

Saturday, April 27

Bryant 7, LR Catholic 0

Monday, April 29

Conway 7, LR Catholic 4

Cabot 7, FS Northside 2

Jonesboro 5, North Little Rock 4

Tuesday, April 30

Bryant 3, North Little Rock 2 

LR Central 5, FS Southside 4 

Thursday, May 2

LR Catholic at Sylvan Hills

Benton at North Little Rock

Friday, May 3

Bryant at Conway

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

LR Central at LR Catholic

Friday, May 6

Greenbrier at Bryant

Bald Knob at Cabot

Bentonville West at FS Southside

Sheridan at LR Central

North Little Rock at Pulaski Academy

