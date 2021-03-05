6A-Central Conference final regular season boys standings

6A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2020-21 boys’ basketball standings
Team Conf Ovl
Little Rock Central 13-1 21-4
North Little Rock 12-2 18-2
BRYANT 10-4 18-4
Fort Smith Northside 7-7 11-12
Conway 6-8 7-12
Little Rock Catholic 4-10 9-15
Cabot 3-11 5-19
Little Rock Southwest 1-13 2-18
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Bryant 68, FS Northside 41
LR Central 80, North Little Rock 73
Conway 60, LR Southwest 51
Wednesday, Jan. 6
LR Catholic 67, Cabot 47
Friday, Jan. 8
Bryant 47, LR Catholic 27
LR Southwest 52, Cabot 45
North Little Rock 67, Conway 56
LR Central 72, FS Northside 68 OT
Tuesday, Jan. 12
LR Central 67, Bryant 64
FS Northside 51, LR Catholic 47
Conway 55, Cabot 52
North Little Rock 82, LR Southwest 36
Friday, Jan. 15
Bryant 62, LR Southwest 27
LR Central 79, Cabot 59
North Little Rock 57, LR Catholic 26
FS Northside 52, Conway 50
Tuesday, Jan. 19
North Little Rock 72, Bryant 64
FS Northside 63, Cabot 48
Conway 43, LR Catholic 38, 2OT
Wednesday, Jan. 20
LR Central 82, LR Southwest 49
Friday, Jan. 22
Bryant 64, Cabot 24
North Little Rock 67, FS Northside 63
LR Central 70, Conway 46
LR Catholic 45, LR Southwest 38
Tuesday, Jan. 26
North Little Rock 58, Bryant 50
Conway 58, LR Catholic 36
Cabot 63, FS Northside 49
LR Central 84, LR Southwest 53
Friday, Jan. 29
Bryant 65, Conway 43
LR Central 61, LR Catholic 41
North Little Rock 72, Cabot 34
FS Northside 57, LR Southwest 47
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Bryant 66, FS Northside 56
LR Central 75, North Little Rock 67
LR Catholic 46, Cabot 43
Conway 55, LR Southwest 44
Friday, Feb. 5
Bryant 70, LR Catholic 25
Cabot 51, LR Southwest 41
North Little Rock 74, Conway 64
FS Northside 70, LR Central 66
Tuesday, Feb. 9
LR Central 56, Bryant 43
FS Northside 60, LR Catholic 42
Cabot 58, Conway 55
North Little Rock 92, LR Southwest 55
Friday, Feb. 12
Cabot at LR Central ppd
LR Catholic at North Little Rock ppd.
Conway 58, FS Northside 40
Saturday, Feb. 13
North Little Rock 68, LR Catholic 44
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Bryant 59, Conway 36
LR Central 72, LR Catholic 51
FS Northside 70, LR Southwest 49
Wednesday, Feb. 24
North Little Rock 64, Cabot 57
Friday, Feb. 26
Bryant 67, Cabot 46
LR Central 79, Conway 57
LR Catholic 54, LR Southwest 50
Monday, March 1
LR Central 77, Cabot 66
Tuesday, March 2
Bryant 75, LR Southwest 53
Thursday, March 4
North Little Rock 64, FS Northside 55