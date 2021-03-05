Late flurry lifts Russellville past Hornets in home opener

Johnny Chicas (11) battles for control of the ball. (Photo by Rick Nation)

There will be growing pains for the Bryant Hornets soccer team this season.

It’s an inexperienced group that lost most of last season when they would’ve gained experience behind a core group of seniors, now graduated.

“It’s going to take some time,” acknowledged head coach Rick Friday.

The Hornets absorbed a 4-1 loss to the Russellville Cyclones on Thursday in their home opener at Hornets Stadium’s Everett Field.

Bryant got down 1-0 in the first half but tied it when Kevin Torres scored off a corner kick.

Caleb Miller (Photo by Rick Nation)

But Russellville scored three late goals for the victory.

“We played a little better,” Friday allowed, “but mistakes out of the back cost us goals.”

Still, he added, “I saw some signs of improvement.”

The Hornets tied Hot Springs 2-2 earlier in the week. They’ll host Rogers tonight.