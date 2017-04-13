7A-Central Conference baseball standings through 4/12

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 baseball

Team                           Conf.

Cabot                           8-0

Conway                       5-2

North Little Rock         5-2

Bryant                         4-3

LR Catholic                  3-5

FS Northside               2-5

FS Southside               1-6

LR Central                   1-6

Tuesday, March 14

Bryant 8, FS Northside 2

North Little Rock 7, LR Central 3

Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2

Conway 3, FS Southside 0

Thursday, March 16

Bryant 6, LR Catholic 2

North Little Rock 4, Conway 3

Friday, March 17

Cabot 8, FS Southside 1

FS Northside 6, LR Central 5

Tuesday, March 28

Bryant 10, LR Central 0

LR Catholic 8, FS Northside 0

Cabot 1, Conway 0, 8 innings

North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1

Friday, March 31

Bryant 6, FS Southside 1

Cabot 6, LR Central 5, 8 innings

LR Catholic 1, North Little Rock 0

Conway 9, FS Northside 4

Tuesday, April 4

Cabot 3, Bryant 2

North Little Rock 12, FS Northside 0

Conway 9, LR Central 4

LR Catholic 10, FS Southside 0

Thursday, April 6

Conway 7, LR Catholic 1

Friday, April 7

North Little Rock 9, Bryant 3

FS Southside 5, LR Central 2

Cabot 10, FS Northside 0

Tuesday, April 11

Conway 2, Bryant 1

LR Central 2, LR Catholic 1

Cabot 6, North Little Rock 4, 10 innings

FS Northside 3, FS Southside 2

Wednesday, April 12

Cabot 7, LR Catholic 5

Friday, April 14

Bryant at FS Northside

North Little Rock at LR Central

FS Southside at Conway

Tuesday, April 18

LR Catholic at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Northside

Friday, April 21

Bryant at LR Central

FS Northside at LR Catholic

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Tuesday, April 25

FS Southside at Bryant

Cabot at LR Central

LR Catholic at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Thursday, April 27

FS Northside at North Little Rock

Friday, April 28

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

LR Catholic at FS Southside

Tuesday, May 2

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 5

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

