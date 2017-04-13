7A-Central Conference baseball standings through 4/12

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
2017 baseball
Team Conf.
Cabot 8-0
Conway 5-2
North Little Rock 5-2
Bryant 4-3
LR Catholic 3-5
FS Northside 2-5
FS Southside 1-6
LR Central 1-6
Tuesday, March 14
Bryant 8, FS Northside 2
North Little Rock 7, LR Central 3
Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2
Conway 3, FS Southside 0
Thursday, March 16
Bryant 6, LR Catholic 2
North Little Rock 4, Conway 3
Friday, March 17
Cabot 8, FS Southside 1
FS Northside 6, LR Central 5
Tuesday, March 28
Bryant 10, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 8, FS Northside 0
Cabot 1, Conway 0, 8 innings
North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1
Friday, March 31
Bryant 6, FS Southside 1
Cabot 6, LR Central 5, 8 innings
LR Catholic 1, North Little Rock 0
Conway 9, FS Northside 4
Tuesday, April 4
Cabot 3, Bryant 2
North Little Rock 12, FS Northside 0
Conway 9, LR Central 4
LR Catholic 10, FS Southside 0
Thursday, April 6
Conway 7, LR Catholic 1
Friday, April 7
North Little Rock 9, Bryant 3
FS Southside 5, LR Central 2
Cabot 10, FS Northside 0
Tuesday, April 11
Conway 2, Bryant 1
LR Central 2, LR Catholic 1
Cabot 6, North Little Rock 4, 10 innings
FS Northside 3, FS Southside 2
Wednesday, April 12
Cabot 7, LR Catholic 5
Friday, April 14
Bryant at FS Northside
North Little Rock at LR Central
FS Southside at Conway
Tuesday, April 18
LR Catholic at Bryant
FS Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Northside
Friday, April 21
Bryant at LR Central
FS Northside at LR Catholic
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 25
FS Southside at Bryant
Cabot at LR Central
LR Catholic at North Little Rock
Conway at FS Northside
Thursday, April 27
FS Northside at North Little Rock
Friday, April 28
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
LR Catholic at FS Southside
Tuesday, May 2
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, May 5
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside