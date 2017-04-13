7A-Central Conference girls soccer standings through 4/12

April 13, 2017 Girls Soccer

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 girls soccer

Team                           Conf.

Cabot                           7-0

Mount St. Mary           6-2

FS Southside               5-2

LR Central                   4-3

Bryant                         3-4

Conway                       2-5

FS Northside               1-6

North Little Rock         0-6

Tuesday, March 7

FS Southside 2, Bryant 0

Tuesday, March 14

Bryant 1, FS Northside 0

LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0

Cabot 6, Mount St. Mary 2

FS Southside 1, Conway 0

Thursday, March 16

Mount St. Mary 2, Bryant 1

Cabot 6, FS Southside 3

Conway 5, North Little Rock 0

LR Central 3, FS Northside 1

Tuesday, March 28

LR Central 1, Bryant 1 (Central 6-5, PKs)

Mount St. Mary 1, FS Northside 1 (MSM 7-6, PKs)

Cabot 3, Conway 0

FS Southside 6, North Little Rock 0

Friday, March 31

Cabot 4, LR Central 2

Mount St. Mary 5, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 2, Conway 1

Tuesday, April 4

Cabot 2, Bryant 1

FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 0

LR Central 1, Conway 0

Mount St. Mary 4, FS Southside 2

Friday, April 7

Bryant 3, North Little Rock 0

FS Southside 4, LR Central 3

Mount St. Mary 1, Conway 1 (MSM 4-3, PKs)

Cabot 3, FS Northside 0

Tuesday, April 11

Bryant 3, Conway 1

Mount St. Mary 3, LR Central 0

FS Southside 2, FS Northside 0

Wednesday, April 12

Cabot 0, Mount St. Mary 0 (Cabot 6-5, PKs)

Thursday, April 13

FS Northside at Bryant

Friday, April 14

North Little Rock at LR Central

FS Southside at Conway

Tuesday, April 18

Mount St. Mary at Bryant

FS Southside at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Northside

Wednesday, April 19

Cabot at North Little Rock

Friday, April 21

Bryant at LR Central

FS Northside at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at Conway

North Little Rock at FS Southside

Tuesday, April 25

Bryant at FS Southside

Cabot at LR Central

Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock

Conway at FS Northside

Friday, April 28

Bryant at Cabot

FS Northside at North Little Rock

LR Central at Conway

Mount St. Mary at FS Southside

Tuesday, May 2

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 5

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

