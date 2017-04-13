7A-Central Conference girls soccer standings through 4/12

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
2017 girls soccer
Team Conf.
Cabot 7-0
Mount St. Mary 6-2
FS Southside 5-2
LR Central 4-3
Bryant 3-4
Conway 2-5
FS Northside 1-6
North Little Rock 0-6
Tuesday, March 7
FS Southside 2, Bryant 0
Tuesday, March 14
Bryant 1, FS Northside 0
LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0
Cabot 6, Mount St. Mary 2
FS Southside 1, Conway 0
Thursday, March 16
Mount St. Mary 2, Bryant 1
Cabot 6, FS Southside 3
Conway 5, North Little Rock 0
LR Central 3, FS Northside 1
Tuesday, March 28
LR Central 1, Bryant 1 (Central 6-5, PKs)
Mount St. Mary 1, FS Northside 1 (MSM 7-6, PKs)
Cabot 3, Conway 0
FS Southside 6, North Little Rock 0
Friday, March 31
Cabot 4, LR Central 2
Mount St. Mary 5, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 2, Conway 1
Tuesday, April 4
Cabot 2, Bryant 1
FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 0
LR Central 1, Conway 0
Mount St. Mary 4, FS Southside 2
Friday, April 7
Bryant 3, North Little Rock 0
FS Southside 4, LR Central 3
Mount St. Mary 1, Conway 1 (MSM 4-3, PKs)
Cabot 3, FS Northside 0
Tuesday, April 11
Bryant 3, Conway 1
Mount St. Mary 3, LR Central 0
FS Southside 2, FS Northside 0
Wednesday, April 12
Cabot 0, Mount St. Mary 0 (Cabot 6-5, PKs)
Thursday, April 13
FS Northside at Bryant
Friday, April 14
North Little Rock at LR Central
FS Southside at Conway
Tuesday, April 18
Mount St. Mary at Bryant
FS Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Northside
Wednesday, April 19
Cabot at North Little Rock
Friday, April 21
Bryant at LR Central
FS Northside at Mount St. Mary
Cabot at Conway
North Little Rock at FS Southside
Tuesday, April 25
Bryant at FS Southside
Cabot at LR Central
Mount St. Mary at North Little Rock
Conway at FS Northside
Friday, April 28
Bryant at Cabot
FS Northside at North Little Rock
LR Central at Conway
Mount St. Mary at FS Southside
Tuesday, May 2
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at Mount St. Mary
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, May 5
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside