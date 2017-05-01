7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings through April 30

BOYS SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS

Courtesy of Walter Woodie

7A-CENTRAL – Northside and Catholic are the top 2 seeds. Northside is the top seed by winning out. Catholic can be the top seed by winning out and Northside losing its last two games. If the teams fall into a tie, then tiebreakers will decide the 1-2 seeds.

Bryant, Conway and possibly Southside all can vie for the third seed. Bryant meeting Conway to end the season will likely decide the third seed. Central can be the fifth seed, but beating Southside this week will be the key to that. Cabot could still reach the postseason, but will need to win at least one of its final two games and get some help.

7A-WEST – Springdale Har-Ber is the one seed by winning out (since it swept Rogers). Rogers is the likely 2 seed with two wins in its last three games.

Springdale, Rogers Heritage and Bentonville are battling for the 3-4-5 seeds.

Fayetteville, Bentonville West and Van Buren all have shots at the sixth seed.

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 boys soccer

Team Conf.

FS Northside 11-1

LR Catholic 10-2

Bryant 7-5

Conway 6-6

FS Southside 5-6

Cabot 3-9

LR Central 4-8

North Little Rock 1-10

Tuesday, March 7

FS Southside 1, Bryant 1 (Southside 7-6 PKs)

Tuesday, March 14

FS Northside 1, Bryant 0

LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0

LR Catholic 4, Cabot 0

Conway 3, FS Southside 1

Thursday, March 16

LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0

FS Southside 5, Cabot 2

Conway 4, North Little Rock 2

FS Northside 1, LR Central 0

Tuesday, March 28

Bryant 3, LR Central 1

LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1

Cabot 3, Conway 1

North Little Rock 7, FS Southside 2

Friday, March 31

Cabot 2, LR Central 0

LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 2, Conway 1

Tuesday, April 4

Bryant 5, Cabot 1

FS Northside 8, North Little Rock 0

Conway 1, LR Central 1 (Conway 4-2 PKs)

LR Catholic 1, FS Southside 0

Friday, April 7

Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0

FS Southside 3, LR Central 2

Conway 1, LR Catholic 0

FS Northside 2, Cabot 1

Tuesday, April 11

Bryant 2, Conway 1

LR Catholic 1, LR Central 0

FS Northside 4, FS Southside 1

Wednesday, April 12

LR Catholic 5, Cabot 0

Thursday, April 13

FS Northside 2, Bryant 0

Friday, April 14

LR Central 3, North Little Rock 0

FS Southside 0 Conway 0, (FSS 5-4 PKs)

Tuesday, April 18

LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0

FS Southside 3, Cabot 1

Conway 6, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 4, LR Central 1

Wedesday, April 19

Cabot 3 North Little Rock 3 (Cabot 4-3 PKs)

Thursday, April 20

Conway 5, Cabot 0

Friday, April 21

Bryant 1, LR Central 0

FS Northside 1, LR Catholic 1 (FSN 6-5 PKs)

Tuesday, April 25

Bryant 3, FS Southside 1

LR Central 2, Cabot 0

LR Catholic 5, North Little Rock 1

FS Northside 3, Conway 1

Thursday, April 27

Bryant 1, Cabot 0

FS Northside 9, North Little Rock 2

LR Catholic 2, FS Southside 1

Friday, April 28

LR Central 1, Conway 0

Tuesday, May 2

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 5

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Monday, May 8

North Little Rock at FS Southside