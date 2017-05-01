7A-Central Conference boys soccer standings through April 30

BOYS SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS
Courtesy of Walter Woodie
7A-CENTRAL – Northside and Catholic are the top 2 seeds. Northside is the top seed by winning out. Catholic can be the top seed by winning out and Northside losing its last two games. If the teams fall into a tie, then tiebreakers will decide the 1-2 seeds.
Bryant, Conway and possibly Southside all can vie for the third seed. Bryant meeting Conway to end the season will likely decide the third seed. Central can be the fifth seed, but beating Southside this week will be the key to that. Cabot could still reach the postseason, but will need to win at least one of its final two games and get some help.
7A-WEST – Springdale Har-Ber is the one seed by winning out (since it swept Rogers). Rogers is the likely 2 seed with two wins in its last three games.
Springdale, Rogers Heritage and Bentonville are battling for the 3-4-5 seeds.
Fayetteville, Bentonville West and Van Buren all have shots at the sixth seed.
7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
2017 boys soccer
Team Conf.
FS Northside 11-1
LR Catholic 10-2
Bryant 7-5
Conway 6-6
FS Southside 5-6
Cabot 3-9
LR Central 4-8
North Little Rock 1-10
Tuesday, March 7
FS Southside 1, Bryant 1 (Southside 7-6 PKs)
Tuesday, March 14
FS Northside 1, Bryant 0
LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0
LR Catholic 4, Cabot 0
Conway 3, FS Southside 1
Thursday, March 16
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0
FS Southside 5, Cabot 2
Conway 4, North Little Rock 2
FS Northside 1, LR Central 0
Tuesday, March 28
Bryant 3, LR Central 1
LR Catholic 2, FS Northside 1
Cabot 3, Conway 1
North Little Rock 7, FS Southside 2
Friday, March 31
Cabot 2, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 3, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 2, Conway 1
Tuesday, April 4
Bryant 5, Cabot 1
FS Northside 8, North Little Rock 0
Conway 1, LR Central 1 (Conway 4-2 PKs)
LR Catholic 1, FS Southside 0
Friday, April 7
Bryant 6, North Little Rock 0
FS Southside 3, LR Central 2
Conway 1, LR Catholic 0
FS Northside 2, Cabot 1
Tuesday, April 11
Bryant 2, Conway 1
LR Catholic 1, LR Central 0
FS Northside 4, FS Southside 1
Wednesday, April 12
LR Catholic 5, Cabot 0
Thursday, April 13
FS Northside 2, Bryant 0
Friday, April 14
LR Central 3, North Little Rock 0
FS Southside 0 Conway 0, (FSS 5-4 PKs)
Tuesday, April 18
LR Catholic 2, Bryant 0
FS Southside 3, Cabot 1
Conway 6, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 4, LR Central 1
Wedesday, April 19
Cabot 3 North Little Rock 3 (Cabot 4-3 PKs)
Thursday, April 20
Conway 5, Cabot 0
Friday, April 21
Bryant 1, LR Central 0
FS Northside 1, LR Catholic 1 (FSN 6-5 PKs)
Tuesday, April 25
Bryant 3, FS Southside 1
LR Central 2, Cabot 0
LR Catholic 5, North Little Rock 1
FS Northside 3, Conway 1
Thursday, April 27
Bryant 1, Cabot 0
FS Northside 9, North Little Rock 2
LR Catholic 2, FS Southside 1
Friday, April 28
LR Central 1, Conway 0
Tuesday, May 2
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, May 5
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
Monday, May 8
North Little Rock at FS Southside