7A-Central Conference baseball standings through April 30

BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS

7A-CENTRAL – Cabot is the top seed by winning out or just by beating North Little Rock Friday. Cabot can also clinch with a win over Northside and North Little Rock loss to Bryant on Tuesday. For North Little Rock to get the 1 seed, it needs to win both, including beating Cabot by 3 runs or more. If Bryant was to finish winning out and Cabot losing out, then a 3-way tie between Cabot, North Little Rock and Bryant would exist. If that scenario happens, Bryant would be the 1 seed and then the 2 seed will depend on North Little Rock’s win margin over Cabot.

Conway is no worse than the fourth seed but could take the 3 seed by winning out, including a win over Bryant (in that case, Conway would have swept the series). Catholic is locked in as the fifth seed. Northside is the sixth seed with a win or a Southside loss (Northside meets Southside on Friday. However, if Northside loses out and Southside wins out (including beating Northside by 2 runs or more), then Southside gets the 6th seed.

7A-WEST – Fayetteville is the top seed with a win over Van Buren. However, Van Buren can force a tie for first with a sweep of Fayetteville. In fact, a Van Buren sweep, a Springdale Har-Ber sweep (over Rogers Heritage) and a Bentonville sweep (over Bentonville West) will lead to a four-way tie for 1st place, which means three rounds of tiebreakers to settle to top 4 seeds.

Fayetteville, Van Buren, Har-Ber and Bentonville are the likely top 4 seeds. The lone exception is if Rogers sweeps and Bentonville is swept, then Rogers can become the 4 seed and Bentonville drops to fifth.

Springdale can be the fifth seed by sweeping Rogers, dropping the Mounties to sixth.

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 baseball

Team                           Conf.

Cabot                           11-1

North Little Rock         10-2

Bryant                         9-3

Conway                       8-4

LR Catholic                  5-7

FS Northside               3-9

FS Southside               1-11

LR Central                   1-11

Tuesday, March 14

Bryant 8, FS Northside 2

North Little Rock 7, LR Central 3

Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2

Conway 3, FS Southside 0

Thursday, March 16

Bryant 6, LR Catholic 2

North Little Rock 4, Conway 3

Friday, March 17

Cabot 8, FS Southside 1

FS Northside 6, LR Central 5

Tuesday, March 28

Bryant 10, LR Central 0

LR Catholic 8, FS Northside 0

Cabot 1, Conway 0, 8 innings

North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1

Friday, March 31

Bryant 6, FS Southside 1

Cabot 6, LR Central 5, 8 innings

LR Catholic 1, North Little Rock 0

Conway 9, FS Northside 4

Tuesday, April 4

Cabot 3, Bryant 2

North Little Rock 12, FS Northside 0

Conway 9, LR Central 4

LR Catholic 10, FS Southside 0

Thursday, April 6

Conway 7, LR Catholic 1

Friday, April 7

North Little Rock 9, Bryant 3

FS Southside 5, LR Central 2

Cabot 10, FS Northside 0

Tuesday, April 11

Conway 2, Bryant 1

LR Central 2, LR Catholic 1

Cabot 6, North Little Rock 4, 10 innings

FS Northside 3, FS Southside 2

Wednesday, April 12

Cabot 7, LR Catholic 5

Friday, April 14

Bryant 7, FS Northside 2

North Little Rock 4, LR Central 2

Conway 10, FS Southside 0

Tuesday, April 18

Bryant 7, LR Catholic 0

Cabot 5, FS Southside 0

North Little Rock 4, Conway 2

FS Northside 4, LR Central 2

Thursday, April 20

LR Catholic 3, FS Northside 1

Cabot 14, Conway 2

North Little Rock 7, FS Southside 1

Friday, April 21

Bryant 7, LR Central 2

Tuesday, April 25

Bryant 3, FS Southside 2, 8 innings

Cabot 10, LR Central 5

North Little Rock 3, LR Catholic 0

Conway 11, FS Northside 0

Thursday, April 27

Bryant 3, Cabot 1, 8 innings

North Little Rock 3, FS Northside 1

Conway 12, LR Central 3

LR Catholic 5, FS Southside 1

Tuesday, May 2

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at LR Catholic

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 5

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at LR Catholic

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

