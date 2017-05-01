7A-Central Conference baseball standings through April 30

BASEBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS
Courtesy of Walter Woodie
7A-CENTRAL – Cabot is the top seed by winning out or just by beating North Little Rock Friday. Cabot can also clinch with a win over Northside and North Little Rock loss to Bryant on Tuesday. For North Little Rock to get the 1 seed, it needs to win both, including beating Cabot by 3 runs or more. If Bryant was to finish winning out and Cabot losing out, then a 3-way tie between Cabot, North Little Rock and Bryant would exist. If that scenario happens, Bryant would be the 1 seed and then the 2 seed will depend on North Little Rock’s win margin over Cabot.
Conway is no worse than the fourth seed but could take the 3 seed by winning out, including a win over Bryant (in that case, Conway would have swept the series). Catholic is locked in as the fifth seed. Northside is the sixth seed with a win or a Southside loss (Northside meets Southside on Friday. However, if Northside loses out and Southside wins out (including beating Northside by 2 runs or more), then Southside gets the 6th seed.
7A-WEST – Fayetteville is the top seed with a win over Van Buren. However, Van Buren can force a tie for first with a sweep of Fayetteville. In fact, a Van Buren sweep, a Springdale Har-Ber sweep (over Rogers Heritage) and a Bentonville sweep (over Bentonville West) will lead to a four-way tie for 1st place, which means three rounds of tiebreakers to settle to top 4 seeds.
Fayetteville, Van Buren, Har-Ber and Bentonville are the likely top 4 seeds. The lone exception is if Rogers sweeps and Bentonville is swept, then Rogers can become the 4 seed and Bentonville drops to fifth.
Springdale can be the fifth seed by sweeping Rogers, dropping the Mounties to sixth.
7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
2017 baseball
Team Conf.
Cabot 11-1
North Little Rock 10-2
Bryant 9-3
Conway 8-4
LR Catholic 5-7
FS Northside 3-9
FS Southside 1-11
LR Central 1-11
Tuesday, March 14
Bryant 8, FS Northside 2
North Little Rock 7, LR Central 3
Cabot 6, LR Catholic 2
Conway 3, FS Southside 0
Thursday, March 16
Bryant 6, LR Catholic 2
North Little Rock 4, Conway 3
Friday, March 17
Cabot 8, FS Southside 1
FS Northside 6, LR Central 5
Tuesday, March 28
Bryant 10, LR Central 0
LR Catholic 8, FS Northside 0
Cabot 1, Conway 0, 8 innings
North Little Rock 2, FS Southside 1
Friday, March 31
Bryant 6, FS Southside 1
Cabot 6, LR Central 5, 8 innings
LR Catholic 1, North Little Rock 0
Conway 9, FS Northside 4
Tuesday, April 4
Cabot 3, Bryant 2
North Little Rock 12, FS Northside 0
Conway 9, LR Central 4
LR Catholic 10, FS Southside 0
Thursday, April 6
Conway 7, LR Catholic 1
Friday, April 7
North Little Rock 9, Bryant 3
FS Southside 5, LR Central 2
Cabot 10, FS Northside 0
Tuesday, April 11
Conway 2, Bryant 1
LR Central 2, LR Catholic 1
Cabot 6, North Little Rock 4, 10 innings
FS Northside 3, FS Southside 2
Wednesday, April 12
Cabot 7, LR Catholic 5
Friday, April 14
Bryant 7, FS Northside 2
North Little Rock 4, LR Central 2
Conway 10, FS Southside 0
Tuesday, April 18
Bryant 7, LR Catholic 0
Cabot 5, FS Southside 0
North Little Rock 4, Conway 2
FS Northside 4, LR Central 2
Thursday, April 20
LR Catholic 3, FS Northside 1
Cabot 14, Conway 2
North Little Rock 7, FS Southside 1
Friday, April 21
Bryant 7, LR Central 2
Tuesday, April 25
Bryant 3, FS Southside 2, 8 innings
Cabot 10, LR Central 5
North Little Rock 3, LR Catholic 0
Conway 11, FS Northside 0
Thursday, April 27
Bryant 3, Cabot 1, 8 innings
North Little Rock 3, FS Northside 1
Conway 12, LR Central 3
LR Catholic 5, FS Southside 1
Tuesday, May 2
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at LR Catholic
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, May 5
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at LR Catholic
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside