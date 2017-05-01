7A-Central Conference softball standings through April 30

SOFTBALL STATE TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS

Courtesy of Walter Woodie

7A-CENTRAL – The top 3 seeds are Bryant, North Little Rock and Cabot. Bryant has already clinched a bye and is the 1 seed with a win in either of its last two games or if North Little Rock either of its last two games.

However, if Bryant loses its last two games, North Little Rock or Cabot could tie Bryant. If Cabot ties Bryant, the Lady Hornets are the 1 seed due to a season sweep of the Lady Panthers. If Bryant loses out, North Little Rock can be the one seed by beating Bryant by 5 runs or more.

Conway is locked in as the fourth seed. Northside has clinched a berth and can be the fifth seed with a win in either of its last two games. Southside earns a berth by winning out and could be the fifth seed by beating Northside by 4 runs or more. If Mount St. Mary wins out and Southside loses either of its last two games, then Northside is the fifth seed and Mount St. Mary is sixth.

7A-WEST – Bentonville is the 1 seed by winning out or by winning a game coupled with a Rogers loss. Rogers gets the 1 seed by winning out and Bentonville losing one its final two games.

Bentonville West and Van Buren are battling for the 3-4 seeds. Van Buren has four games this week and is a game behind West. West and Van Buren will meet in a makeup May 5 and that game could decide the 3-4 seed.

Heritage also plays Van Buren this week (Monday May 1) and can take the fourth seed and drop the Lady Pointers to the fifth seed. Springdale Har-Ber is the sixth seed with a win over Fayetteville.

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 softball

Team Conf.

Bryant 12-0

Cabot 10-2

North Little Rock 10-2

Conway 7-5

FS Northside 4-8

FS Southside 2-10

Mount St. Mary 2-10

LR Central 1-11

Tuesday, March 14

Bryant 15, FS Northside 0

North Little Rock 12, LR Central 1

Conway 13, FS Southside 2

Thursday, March 16

North Little Rock 11, Conway 9

Cabot 18, FS Southside 1

FS Northside 3, LR Central 2

Friday, March 17

Bryant 18, Mount St. Mary 2

Tuesday, March 28

Bryant 11, LR Central 0

Mount St. Mary 6, FS Northside 5

Cabot 5, Conway 2

Thursday, March 30

Conway 9, FS Northside 0

Friday, March 31

Bryant 19, FS Southside 0

Cabot 15, LR Central 0

North Little Rock 13, Mount St. Mary 0

Tuesday, April 4

Bryant 3, Cabot 1

North Little Rock 10, FS Northside 1

Conway 19, LR Central 1

FS Southside 18, Mount St. Mary 4

Thursday, April 6

Bryant 6, North Little Rock 2

Friday, April 7

FS Southside 5, LR Central 3

Conway 18, Mount St. Mary 3

Cabot 12, FS Northside 0

Tuesday, April 11

Bryant 9, Conway 3

Cabot 9, North Little Rock 4, 8 innings

FS Northside 3, FS Southside 0

Wednesday, April 12

Cabot 16, Mount St. Mary 0

Friday, April 14

Bryant 8, FS Northside 3

North Little Rock 15, LR Central 1

Conway 11, FS Southside 1

Tuesday, April 18

Bryant 15, Mount St. Mary 0

Cabot 10, FS Southside 0

North Little Rock 2, Conway 0

FS Northside 7, LR Central 0

Thursday, April 20

LR Central 9, Mount St. Mary 2

Cabot 10, Conway 0

North Little Rock 15, FS Southside 0

North Little Rock 9, FS Southside 1

Friday, April 21

Bryant 10, LR Central 0

Monday, April 24

FS Northside 10, Mount St. Mary 4

Tuesday, April 25

Bryant 13, FS Southside 2

Cabot 5, LR Central 0

North Little Rock 18, Mount St. Mary 3

Conway 6, FS Northside 1

Thursday, April 27

Bryant 4, Cabot 1

North Little Rock 14, FS Northside 4

Conway 13, LR Central 3

Mount St. Mary 7, FS Southside 4

Tuesday, May 2

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 5

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside