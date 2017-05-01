Bethel boys’ final meet highlighted by Speer’s record, unbeaten relay team

HOT SPRINGS — Seventh-grader Lawson Speer set a Bethel Middle School record in the long jump and the eighth grade 4×100 relay team of Zack Overton, River Gregory, Hart Penfield and Ty Bahnks finished their middle school careers undefeated to highlight the final track and field meet for the Bethel track teams on Monday, April 24, at Lakeside High School.

Speers’ long jump covered 19’3” and won the event among the seventh grade teams at the meet. The 4×100 relay team won every time they competed over the last two years.

In other eighth grade results, Bethel athletes won their event or their heat in nine other instances.

In the field events, Bahnks won the long jump and Hayden Schrader won the high jump. Zach Durbin took first in the discus.

In the 100-meter dash, Gregory and Joseph Young each won their heats while Gregory and Bahnks finished first in their respective heats of the 200.

Xavier Foote took top honors in the 100-meter hurdles while Christian Phillips won the 300 hurdles.

In other results, Zach Overton was second in the triple jump with Bahnks third, Dylan Ruby fourth and Sabino Olvera fifth. Penfield was second in the high jump with Koby Melton third, Albert Reddick fourth and Christian Crosby fifth. In the long jump, Olvera was fourth, Gregory fifth and Overton seventh.

In the throw events, Hayden Thompson was third and Caleb Redam fourth in the discus while Juan Montoya took third, Brayden Godwin third, Victor Gaspar fourth, Brandon Esparza fifth and Kevin Taylor sixth in the shot.

In the relays, Bryant’s quartet of Brandon Mann, Alex Hanson, Jesse Ibarra and Olvera was second in the 4×800 with Olvera teaming up with Gregory, Ibarra and Mann for a second in the 4×400. In the 4×100, Olvera, Young, Crosby and Melton placed third.

Individually, Young was second in the 200 with Penfield third. Melton placed third, Ruby fourth and Reddick sixth in the 100. In the 400, Ruby was third with Melton and Tyler Qualls fourth, Crosby sixth and Jaden Newburn seventh.

Overton was second in the 100 hurdles followed by Phillips third, Jaelun Thomas seventh and Nick Stanridge eighth. In the 300, Hudson Wiltshire was second with Thomas fourth, Stanridge fifth and David Chandler sixth.

In the distance events, Mann was third and Johnny Chicas was fifth in the 800-meters while Chicas took sixth and Mann seventh in the 1600.

As for the seventh grade, besides Speer’s first in the long jump, the Hornets turned in eight first-place finishes.

Speer and Fabian Torres each won a heat of the 100-meter dash while Torres won the 200. Liam Babbit won the 400.

In the hurdles, Blake Everett swept both races.

Torres added a first in the shot and Everett won the high jump with Shane Morris second, Layton Dickerson seventh and Blake Snyder eighth. Carson Burnett was second in the long jump with Cam Apel fourth and Logan White eighth. Jaxon Holt took second in the triple jump with Brandon Gabe third, Michael Rivera fourth, Mason Butler seventh and Austin Matheny eighth.

Jacob Karp finished second in the discus for the Hornets. Peyton Page was fifth, Lance Kirby sixth and David Corballis sixth.

Gabe added a second in the 100 with Luis Garcia and Dickerson each fifth and Matheny seventh. In the 200, Speer was second followed by Dickerson fourth, White fifth, Julian Smith sixth and Carson Matson seventh.

Rivera was third in the 400. Holt was fourth, Jackson Meshell fifth and Braxton Prather sixth. In the 800, Holt finished third and Dillon Hoover sixth.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Snyder placed third, Prather fourth, Morris sixth, Corballis seventh and Kilyan DesCarpentrie seventh. In the 300, Dickerson was fourth with Karp sixth and Corballis eighth.

In the relays, the team of Babbit, Apel, Holt and Meshell finished second in the 4×800 while the team of Mason Butler, Hoover, DesCarpentrie and Prather took seventh.

In the 4×400, Dickerson, Babbit, Everett and Rivera took sixth with the quartet of Karp, Garcia, White and DesCarpentrie seventh.

Both 4×100 relay teams finished second in their heats. Everett, Speer, Burnett and Torres ran one while Snyder, Garcia, Dickerson and Rivera ran in the other.