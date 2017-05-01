7A-Central Conference girls soccer standings through April 30

GIRLS SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS
Courtesy of Walter Woodie
7A-CENTRAL – All six playoff berths are clinched. Cabot is the top seed.
Mount St. Mary, Southside and Central all have a shot at the second seed. Mount St. Mary controls the tiebreaker.
Conway and Bryant are battling for the 5-6 seeds. Conway can take the fourth seed by winning out and Central losing out.
7A-WEST – Bentonville is the 1 seed. Fayetteville has the inside track to the 2 seed but a loss can open the door for Springdale Har-Ber or Rogers to earn that first-round bye.
Rogers Heritage, Springdale and Bentonville West are battling for the 5 and 6 seeds.
7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
2017 girls soccer
Team Conf.
Cabot 12-0
Mount St. Mary 8-4
FS Southside 7-4
LR Central 7-5
Conway 6-6
Bryant 5-7
FS Northside 1-11
North Little Rock 1-10
Tuesday, March 7
FS Southside 2, Bryant 0
Tuesday, March 14
Bryant 1, FS Northside 0
LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0
Cabot 6, Mount St. Mary 2
FS Southside 1, Conway 0
Thursday, March 16
Mount St. Mary 2, Bryant 1
Cabot 6, FS Southside 3
Conway 5, North Little Rock 0
LR Central 3, FS Northside 1
Tuesday, March 28
LR Central 1, Bryant 1 (Central 6-5, PKs)
Mount St. Mary 1, FS Northside 1 (MSM 7-6, PKs)
Cabot 3, Conway 0
FS Southside 6, North Little Rock 0
Friday, March 31
Cabot 4, LR Central 2
Mount St. Mary 5, North Little Rock 0
FS Northside 2, Conway 1
Tuesday, April 4
Cabot 2, Bryant 1
FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 0
LR Central 1, Conway 0
Mount St. Mary 4, FS Southside 2
Friday, April 7
Bryant 3, North Little Rock 0
FS Southside 4, LR Central 3
Mount St. Mary 1, Conway 1 (MSM 4-3 PKs)
Cabot 3, FS Northside 0
Tuesday, April 11
Bryant 3, Conway 1
Mount St. Mary 3, LR Central 0
FS Southside 2, FS Northside 0
Wednesday, April 12
Cabot 0, Mount St. Mary 0 (Cabot 6-5 PKs)
Thursday, April 13
Bryant 6, FS Northside 0
Friday, April 14
LR Central 3, North Little Rock 2
Conway 0, FS Southside 0 (Conway 5-3 PKs)
Tuesday, April 18
Bryant 4, Mount St. Mary 0
Cabot 5, FS Southside 2
Conway 1, North Little Rock 0
LR Central 7, FS Northside 1
Wednesday, April 19
Cabot 4, North Little Rock 2
Thursday, April 20
Cabot 3, Conway 0
Friday, April 21
LR Central 3, Bryant 0
Mount St. Mary 3, FS Northside 1
Tuesday, April 25
FS Southside 1, Bryant 0
Cabot 4, LR Central 1
Mount St. Mary 5, North Little Rock 1
Conway 1, FS Northside 1 (Conway 4-2 PKs)
Thursdayy, April 27
Cabot 3, Bryant 2
North Little Rock 2, FS Northside 1
FS Southside 2, Mount St. Mary 0
Friday, April 28
Conway 2, LR Central 1
Tuesday, May 2
North Little Rock at Bryant
FS Southside at LR Central
Conway at Mount St. Mary
Cabot at FS Northside
Friday, May 5
Bryant at Conway
LR Central at Mount St. Mary
North Little Rock at Cabot
FS Northside at FS Southside
Monday, May 8
North Little Rock at FS Southside