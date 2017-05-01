7A-Central Conference girls soccer standings through April 30

GIRLS SOCCER STATE TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS

Courtesy of Walter Woodie

7A-CENTRAL – All six playoff berths are clinched. Cabot is the top seed.

Mount St. Mary, Southside and Central all have a shot at the second seed. Mount St. Mary controls the tiebreaker.

Conway and Bryant are battling for the 5-6 seeds. Conway can take the fourth seed by winning out and Central losing out.

7A-WEST – Bentonville is the 1 seed. Fayetteville has the inside track to the 2 seed but a loss can open the door for Springdale Har-Ber or Rogers to earn that first-round bye.

Rogers Heritage, Springdale and Bentonville West are battling for the 5 and 6 seeds.

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

2017 girls soccer

Team Conf.

Cabot 12-0

Mount St. Mary 8-4

FS Southside 7-4

LR Central 7-5

Conway 6-6

Bryant 5-7

FS Northside 1-11

North Little Rock 1-10

Tuesday, March 7

FS Southside 2, Bryant 0

Tuesday, March 14

Bryant 1, FS Northside 0

LR Central 1, North Little Rock 0

Cabot 6, Mount St. Mary 2

FS Southside 1, Conway 0

Thursday, March 16

Mount St. Mary 2, Bryant 1

Cabot 6, FS Southside 3

Conway 5, North Little Rock 0

LR Central 3, FS Northside 1

Tuesday, March 28

LR Central 1, Bryant 1 (Central 6-5, PKs)

Mount St. Mary 1, FS Northside 1 (MSM 7-6, PKs)

Cabot 3, Conway 0

FS Southside 6, North Little Rock 0

Friday, March 31

Cabot 4, LR Central 2

Mount St. Mary 5, North Little Rock 0

FS Northside 2, Conway 1

Tuesday, April 4

Cabot 2, Bryant 1

FS Northside 2, North Little Rock 0

LR Central 1, Conway 0

Mount St. Mary 4, FS Southside 2

Friday, April 7

Bryant 3, North Little Rock 0

FS Southside 4, LR Central 3

Mount St. Mary 1, Conway 1 (MSM 4-3 PKs)

Cabot 3, FS Northside 0

Tuesday, April 11

Bryant 3, Conway 1

Mount St. Mary 3, LR Central 0

FS Southside 2, FS Northside 0

Wednesday, April 12

Cabot 0, Mount St. Mary 0 (Cabot 6-5 PKs)

Thursday, April 13

Bryant 6, FS Northside 0

Friday, April 14

LR Central 3, North Little Rock 2

Conway 0, FS Southside 0 (Conway 5-3 PKs)

Tuesday, April 18

Bryant 4, Mount St. Mary 0

Cabot 5, FS Southside 2

Conway 1, North Little Rock 0

LR Central 7, FS Northside 1

Wednesday, April 19

Cabot 4, North Little Rock 2

Thursday, April 20

Cabot 3, Conway 0

Friday, April 21

LR Central 3, Bryant 0

Mount St. Mary 3, FS Northside 1

Tuesday, April 25

FS Southside 1, Bryant 0

Cabot 4, LR Central 1

Mount St. Mary 5, North Little Rock 1

Conway 1, FS Northside 1 (Conway 4-2 PKs)

Thursdayy, April 27

Cabot 3, Bryant 2

North Little Rock 2, FS Northside 1

FS Southside 2, Mount St. Mary 0

Friday, April 28

Conway 2, LR Central 1

Tuesday, May 2

North Little Rock at Bryant

FS Southside at LR Central

Conway at Mount St. Mary

Cabot at FS Northside

Friday, May 5

Bryant at Conway

LR Central at Mount St. Mary

North Little Rock at Cabot

FS Northside at FS Southside

Monday, May 8

North Little Rock at FS Southside