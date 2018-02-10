7A-Central Conference boys standings, through 2/9/18

February 10, 2018

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

BOYS

Team                           Conf     Ovl

FS Northside               9-1       18-6

North Little Rock         8-2       19-5

Bryant                         6-4       15-8

Conway                       6-4       15-7

FS Southside               4-6       12-12

Cabot                           3-7       15-9

LR Central                    3-7       7-14

LR Catholic                  1-9       7-15

Friday, Feb. 9

Bryant 68, LR Central 59

FS Northside 61, LR Catholic 43

Conway 44, Cabot 42

North Little Rock 68, FS Southside 51

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Bryant at FS Southside

LR Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at Catholic

FS Northside at Conway

Friday, Feb. 16

Cabot at Bryant

North Little Rock at FS Northside

Conway at LR Central

FS Southside at LR Catholic

Thursday, Feb. 20

Bryant at North Little Rock

LR Central at FS Southside

LR Catholic at Conway

FS Northside at Cabot

Friday, Feb. 23

Conway at Bryant

LR Catholic at LR Central

Cabot at North Little Rock

FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)

 

 

