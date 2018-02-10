7A-Central Conference boys standings, through 2/9/18

2017-18 7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS
BOYS
Team Conf Ovl
FS Northside 9-1 18-6
North Little Rock 8-2 19-5
Bryant 6-4 15-8
Conway 6-4 15-7
FS Southside 4-6 12-12
Cabot 3-7 15-9
LR Central 3-7 7-14
LR Catholic 1-9 7-15
Friday, Feb. 9
Bryant 68, LR Central 59
FS Northside 61, LR Catholic 43
Conway 44, Cabot 42
North Little Rock 68, FS Southside 51
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Bryant at FS Southside
LR Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at Catholic
FS Northside at Conway
Friday, Feb. 16
Cabot at Bryant
North Little Rock at FS Northside
Conway at LR Central
FS Southside at LR Catholic
Thursday, Feb. 20
Bryant at North Little Rock
LR Central at FS Southside
LR Catholic at Conway
FS Northside at Cabot
Friday, Feb. 23
Conway at Bryant
LR Catholic at LR Central
Cabot at North Little Rock
FS Southside vs. FS Northside (UAFS)