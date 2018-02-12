Big Red Stores donate peanut butter to BHS athletic department

Representatives of area Big Red Stores contributed cases of peanut butter to the Bryant Athletic Department on Monday morning, represented by Hornets football coach Buck James, athletic director Mike Lee and several Hornets players. Big Red was represented by David Hendrix, Emily Bradford and Dylan Moseley.

The peanut butter goes into sandwiches for the athletes at the Bryant field house. A sandwich-making station has been set up in a hall of the field house.

“We go through about 50 loaves a bread a week for sandwiches,” said James. “We have kids that will eat anywhere from one to eight or 10 a day. We feed all our athletes. Everybody that comes into this facility gets fed whether they’re a football player, basketball play, baseball player, track, wrestling, soccer — they have access to it, boys and girls.

“They fix their own,” he added. “We clean the utensils about every hour, get new stuff out. We leave it out from the time that we get here in the morning at 6 until we leave at night at 6.

“It’s eight grams of protein per sandwich,” the coach noted. “That’s what we’re looking for. We’re trying to get them to 50 grams a day.

“We really appreciate David and the folks at Big Red,” James emphasized. “They’re really good to us.”

Anyone wishing to contribute bread, jelly or funds for the program, contact Coach James.