AAA extends “COVID-19 dead period” for schools

April 9, 2020 Band, Baseball-High School, Boys Basketball, Boys Soccer, Cross Country, Football, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Golf, Press release, School, Spirit, Sports, Swimming, Tennis, Track&Field, Volleyball, Wrestling

From the Arkansas Activities Association:

Due to the continued spreading of the COVID-19, and after the announcement of the closure of Arkansas schools through the end of the school year, the AAA will extend the “Covid-19 Dead Period” for all AAA member schools through May 30, 2020. 


During this time, coaches shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of face to face contact whether it be practicing, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition or travel. Further, school athletic facilities will be closed during this period. The AAA will work with the Department of Health, Department of Education, and the Governor’s office later in May to announce plans following May 30. 

We continue to encourage coaches to use technology to keep up with their students during this tough time. 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Archives
April 10, 2020
April 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!