This date in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Trio of Hornets earn post-season roundball honors

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Junior Kevin Hunt and sophomores Romen Martin and Calvin Allen have selected for post-season honors for their play with the Bryant Hornets basketball team during the 2014-15 season.

Hunt, the team’s leading scorer at 15 points per game, was named Class 7A all-State, all-conference in the 7A/6A-Central Conference, along with being tabbed for the Class 7A all-State Tournament team. Hunt also averaged six rebounds per game.

Martin and Allen were named all-conference. Martin, who averaged 14 points per game, was also named to the all-tournament team at the Coke Classic in Fort Smith. Allen averaged 7 points per game as the Bryant point guard. He averaged 2.7 assists per game and had 100 assists on the year with a positive assists-to-turnover ratio.

With one senior on the team, the Hornets went 14-13 on the season and reached the Class 7A State Tournament where they suffered a 4-point loss in the first round to Rogers Heritage.