AAA implements “Dead Period” for schools

March 16, 2020 Baseball-High School, Boys Basketball, Boys Soccer, Community, Cross Country, Football, Girls Basketball, Girls Soccer, Golf, Press release, School, Softball, Spirit, Swimming, Tennis, Track&Field, Volleyball, Wrestling

Due to growing concerns over COVID-19, and after the announcement from the Governor and the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas Activities Association will implement a dead period for all member schools starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. During this time, coaches (licensed teacher coaches and registered volunteers) shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of activity involving student athletes whether it be practice, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition, or travel. Further, school athletic facilities will be closed during this period. On Monday, March 30, the AAA will reassess the COVID-19 situation and announce further plans.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!