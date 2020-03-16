AAA implements “Dead Period” for schools

Due to growing concerns over COVID-19, and after the announcement from the Governor and the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas Activities Association will implement a dead period for all member schools starting Tuesday, March 17, 2020. During this time, coaches (licensed teacher coaches and registered volunteers) shall be prohibited from engaging in any type of activity involving student athletes whether it be practice, training, weight lifting, tryouts, competition, or travel. Further, school athletic facilities will be closed during this period. On Monday, March 30, the AAA will reassess the COVID-19 situation and announce further plans.