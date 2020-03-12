Statement from Bryant athletic director’s office

Administration recently received direction from the Arkansas Department of Health and Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) to close school beginning Friday, March 13. School will remain closed the week of March 16-20 and through Spring Break. Bryant Schools will reopen on Monday, March 30. All sporting events and school activities have been canceled during this time.

These days will be classified as Alternative Method Instruction (AMI) days. Secondary students will receive assignments through Google Classroom. Elementary students will need to complete packets that are being sent home today.

Please understand that is all the information we have received. As stated earlier, the Arkansas Department of Health is the lead organization and Bryant Public Schools is taking direction from them in regards to this matter.

This will include ALL PRACTICE AND GAMES SCHEDULED AFTER SCHOOL TODAY, THURSDAY 3/12.