Adjusted plan for physicals announced

From Bryant School District head athletic trainer Christa Finney regarding tonight’s athletic physicals:

“Due to the possibility of storms rolling in during physicals tonight, we will need to have as many kids inside the building as possible. Therefore, we are RE-ROUTING THE ENTRANCE.

“Instead of coming in on the third floor by the attendance office, you will come in on the 2ND FLOOR UNDER THE CIRCLE DRIVE into the breezeway. We will have caution tape up and roll through there “Disney Style” down one side and up the other. It will be hot and stuffy and loud in there but if you could help us keep the noise down as much as possible, it would be appreciated. We are going to roll things as quickly as we can so hopefully it will not be too full in there at any given time.”

 

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

