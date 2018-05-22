Bryant athletic physicals scheduled for tonight

PARKING
- Coaches, you may park in the Bldg 18 parking lot. Please enter off Harris! The faculty lot is a holding area and we are trying to keep traffic out of there!
- Students need to enter the lot through the main entrance and park in the student lot PAST the concrete brick utility room at the end of the visitor parking area.
- The visitor area and circle by the flag poles are reserved for our physicians.
- Students and parents will need to exit through the gate by Bldg 1 onto NW 4th Street.
- Our SROs will be on-site to assist.
- Again, keep in mind that 5th grade graduation will be taking place in the BMS gym, so that lot will be full.STATIONS
- Athletes will enter through the door by the high school attendance office. The line should extend back around the building by the counselors’ offices, under the covered circle, and into the faculty lot.
- Dee Ann Shepard and the some of our other gate workers will be taking up money and logging in athletes just inside the door.
- Down the stairs to do height/weight.
- Blood pressure with the school nurses.
- Orthopedic exam.
- Stop to see Dr. Smith or other OrthoArkansas docs before heading upstairs.
- Up middle staircase and wait to be sent to a physician room for general medical exam.
- Check out at far end of MPR and out the end door.
- WE WILL KEEP ALL PHYSICALS…NONE SHOULD LEAVE THE BUILDING.
- Current plan is to have forms in the physician rooms to send home with athletes should they require further evaluation from another physician. We will notify you ASAP after we’ve had time to sort through them.OTHER STUFF
- Athletes must have ALL 3 FORMS FILLED OUT AND SIGNED in the appropriate places or they WILL NOT BE ADMITTED to physicals!! NO EXCEPTIONS!! This is a liability issue, so if they are missing information or signatures, they will have to call a parent to come complete the forms. In the past, we have had coaches attempt to fill out the and/or sign the forms. DO NOT do this for your athletes or you are potentially opening yourself up to liability.
- ALL COACHES…PLEASE attend physicals with your athletes!! We will need you inside the building while your teams are going through stations to assist with noise control and to help keep things moving.
- Please have athletes turn off or put away all cell phones once they enter the building and throughout the physical. If we catch athletes on the phone and someone is waiting to see them, we will skip them and send them to the end of the line.
- We are asking that parents remain outside the building unless they have a legitimate need to speak to a physician about a medical issue with their child. This is to keep the number of people in the building to a minimum as well as to keep things moving.
- Bryant ATs will be on each floor. We will also have Sports Medicine students in blue shirts assisting that night. There will be a student Hall Captain on each floor with a radio should you need one of the ATs. These students will also be acting as guides, so athletes should listen to their directions.
- Please say a huge thank you to these doctors, our school nurses, and the OrthoArkansas Athletic Trainers who are coming to assist when you see them!!
- Pray for sunshine!!Again, we very much appreciate your patience!! We have about 70 people in place to work that night on a very tight schedule…on paper, everything looks good! However, we realize the first time you attempt something this massive, there will always be bugs to work out, but we will take notes to make it better for the next year. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to ask!
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS5:30 — Volleyball grades 9-12, Softball, Girls Soccer5:40 — Basketball grades 9-12, Golf, Tennis, Swim, Wrestling5:50 — Cross Country/Track6:00 — Cheer and DanceHIGH SCHOOL BOYS6:10 — Baseball, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, Swim, Wrestling6:20 — Basketball grades 9-12, Cross Country/Track6:30 — Varsity/JV Football6:50 — 9th Grade FootballBMS GIRLS7:20 — ALL SPORTSBEMS GIRLS7:30 — ALL SPORTSBMS BOYS7:40 — ALL SPORTSBEMS BOYS7:50 — ALL SPORTSLEGACY OF BRYANT8:15 — BAND AND COLOR GUARD