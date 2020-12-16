After triple overtime loss, Blue Hornets whip Sheridan

After absorbing a tough 21-19 loss to Benton in triple overtime on Monday, the Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School bounced back on Tuesday with a 24-12 win over the Sheridan Yellowjackets seventh graders.

“The guys played hard, took better care of the ball and executed much better on offense,” said Hornets coach Joseph Cook. “We got good shots in the offense. They also played better on defense and rebounded better.”

In the win, the Hornets led 7-6 after a quarter but increased the margin to 11-7 at the half. Bryant Blue led 17-8 going into the fourth quarter as they held Sheridan to just two points over the middle two quarters.

Spencer Ruff led with 14 points. Luke Andrews added 7. Landon Gaston finished with 2 and Van Thomas hit a free throw.

In the loss to Benton, the Hornets trailed 3-2 after a quarter and 10-6 at the half. They outscored the Panthers 7-2 in the third quarter to take a 13-12 lead into the final period. The game was tied at 19 at the end of regulation then neither team scored until the third OT when the Panthers got the decisive points.

Andrews led Bethel with 12 points. Ruff had 6 and Gaston 1.