Bryant White seventh grade girls fall to tough Lake Hamilton team

PEARCY — The Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School struggled with a very good Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves’ squad on Monday night, suffering a 33-7 loss.

“Lake Hamilton has a great seventh-grade team with one of the girls playing on the eighth and ninth grade team as well,” noted Lady Hornets coach DeAnna Ward. “Defensively, we wanted to keep her from scoring, and we kept her to 12 points.

“We knew they would press us,” she added. “We worked the last few days on press offense and I was pleased with my guards. They did exactly what we worked on and were able to break the press easily.”

Isabelle Terry scored all 7 of the Bryant White points including a pair of 3-pointers.

“Offensively, we struggled,” Ward said. “We didn’t take very many shots. We have to do better blocking out and rebounding.”