Blue Lady Hornets seventh graders absorb loss to Sheridan

The Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School absorbed a 31-21 loss to Sheridan on Tuesday night.

Breanna Williamson scored 6 points for Bethel. Brooklyn Kuchinski and Aubrey Lamb had 4 each while Tiffany Brett and Mary Lara added 2 apiece. Avynne Hart hit a free throw.

“The girls played hard,” said Lady Hornets coach Denise Smith. “We are improving with every game. Hopefully, we can continue that after Christmas break.”