Lake Hamilton hands Bryant White its first setback

PEARCY — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team absorbed its first loss of the season on Tuesday night, 44-24, at Lake Hamilton.

“It was a very tough environment,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “We started off the game aggressive and the way we wanted to. Once we got down, we could not find a way to get going again.”

The game was tied 6-6 after a quarter but Lake Hamilton surged to a 17-6 lead at the half.

“We didn’t score in the second quarter, which we cannot allow to happen,” Wrightner said. “We also committed 12 turnovers. We have to take care of the ball better. Tonight, our shots just didn’t fall.”

The teams played even, 10-10, in the third quarter before Lake Hamilton stretched out the margin at the end.

Cedric Jones had 9 points for the Hornets. Elem Shelby added 6, Caleb Knight 3 and Daniel Anderson 2. Anderson also collected 11 rebounds.

The Hornets were 9 of 35 from the field, 6 of 22 from the 3-point arc and missed both of their free throws.

Lake Hamilton was 18 of 41 from the field and 5 of 9 from the free-throw stripe.

“We have a long road ahead of us,” Wrightner said. “We’ll watch film, learn from our mistakes and get better. We’ll get a second chance at Lake Hamilton in January.