All five Bryant divers qualify for State meet at Saturday event

Photos courtesy of Ali Dadgar and Victoria Rolen

Jessica Rolen (Photo courtesy of Ali Dadgar)

All five of the divers for the Bryant High School team qualified for State as they competed in a dive meet at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center on Saturday.

For the girls, Jessica Rolen finished second to Bauxite’s Izzy Ragsdale. Rolen’s score was 276.95. Ragsdale’s score was 328.65.

Julianne Davis was fourth at 253.55 with Bailey Gould eighth at 229.40.

For the boys, Tanner Edwards of Magnolia took top honors earning a score of 289.30. LaQuav Brumfield of Bryant was narrowly second with his score of 289.20. Hunter Heatley was third for the Hornets. His score was 244.75.

Hunter Heatley (Photo courtesy of Victoria Rolen)

Julianne Davis (Photo courtesy of Victoria Rolen)

Bailey Gould (Photo courtesy of Victoria Rolen)