Lady Hornets win four events to capture team title at final regular-season meet

The Bryant Lady Hornets wrapped up the regular-season schedule with a team title at the Old South Invitational on Thursday at the Bishop Park Aquatic Center, winning three individual events and a relay while piling up 401 points. Little Rock Christian was second in the 12-team field with 375 points.

Freshman Alana Gould and Aidan Halladay each won events. Gould took the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:18.68 while Halladay won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:05.90.

In addition, junior Sara Weber won the one-meter dive competition with a score of 180.95. Freshman Lawson Godwin was second with a score of 141.95.

With Halladay and Gould joining junior Kayla Vaughan and another freshman Shelby Bratton, the Lady Hornets won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:52.43.

Initially, Bratton appeared to have set a school record in winning the 200-yard individual medley, but it was later learned that she had DQ’d.

In addition to Gould, Hailey Addison (sixth, 1:28.09) and Vaughan (seventh, 1:30.35) scored in the 100 breast stroke. And, in the 500 free, freshman Alyssa Addison finished second to Halladay in a time of 6:59.63.

Gould was also second in the 50 free. Her 26.18 finished behind only Lorin Utsch of El Dorado’s 25.77. Vaughan was ninth in 28.59.

Bratton was second to Utsch in the 100 free, turning in a 57.21. Utsch won in 56.51. Hailey Addison was 12thwith a time of 1:07.86. Dayanne Maldonado was 14thfor Bryant in a time of 1:09.30.

The Lady Hornets were second in the two other relays. In the 200 medley, Bratton, Hailey Addison, Gould and Vaughn turned in a 2:07.03 to finish behind Little Rock Christian at 2:03.60.

In the 400 free, Hailey Addison, Alyssa Addison, Maldonado and Halladay combined on a 4:37.10 clocking. Little Rock Christin won in 4:19.97.

Halladay was third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:21.92. Jasmine Snell finished seventh in 2:46.09 with Charlotte Bryant ninth in 3:01.75 and Jaycee Clemmer 12thin 3:11.56.

Snell led a contingent of four scorers in the 100-yard backstroke. She was fourth in 1:22.16. Michelle Altankhuyag finished seventh in a time of 1:25.59 with Clemmer 13thin 1:40.24 and Bryant 14thin 1:43.60.

In the 200 individual medley, Alyssa Addison was fifth in 2:58.29 with Altankhuyag seventh in 3:08.11. Madison Kennedy added seventh-place points in the 100 butterfley with a time of 1:43.34.

The Lady Hornets divers will compete in the District meet at UCA in Conway on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The swimmers will compete in District on Thursday, Feb. 7, at Hendrix in Conway.