January 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Bryant girls finish a strong third at ASU Indoor

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

JONESBORO — Haley Hood matched a school record while Feniece Boone and Serenity Bridges each won events as the Bryant Lady Hornets finished third in a tight three-team competition at the Arkansas State University Indoor Track Invitational in the ASU Convocation Center on Friday.

The team competition came down to the last event with Cabot finishing with 70 points, just edging Lake Hamilton with 68 and Bryant with 67. Vilonia was a distant fourth with 21 and Heber Springs had 13.

Hood matched the BHS record in the high jump, clearing 5’4”. It was good for a second-place finish.

Meanwhile, Boone paced the field in the 400-meters, turning in a 1:00.8. Bridges took top honors in the shot put with a heave of 30’5”. Bryant’s Kaycee White was second with a throw of 30’3” with Haley Holliman fourth at 28’3”.

“Even though we came up a little short in the team competition, I was very pleased with how we competed throughout the meet,” said Bryant coach Danny Westbrook. “Our throwers really had some outstanding performances in the shot. Coach John Orr has done an outstanding job coaching that group.

“Haley Hood continues to improve in the high jump and I think she will own that school record outright before the season ends,” he continued. “Feniece Boone has the talent to be one of the best 400-meter dash runners in the state.”

Bryant was second in two other events. Individually, Jadyn Lewis ran a 7.73 to get second in the 55-meter dash. She also joined Hood, Rachael Owens and Boone in the 4 x 400 relay, which garnered second in 4:04.2.

Owens took third in the high jump, clearing five feet. In the two-mile, Caitlyn Bell finished third in 12:45. Hannah Shelby finished fifth in the one-mile run, turning in a 5:47.3.

Boone scored in the long jump, finishing seventh with a leap of 14’1” while Reagan Smith took seventh in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 10.7.

The Lady Hornets will complete the indoor season on Saturday, Feb. 7, at the State Indoor Meet in the Tyson Complex at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville.