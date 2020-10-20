Amazon makes donation to Davis Elementary

By Devin Sherrill, communications director, Bryant School District

Robert L. Davis Elementary received a $15,000 donation from one of the school’s new neighbors, Amazon. Amazon is currently retrofitting an existing 85,000 square-foot facility on I-30 to serve as a delivery station, which is anticipated to launch in late 2020.

The donation is part of the company’s efforts to invest in school robotics and STEM programs, providing resources to the next generation of innovators and helping ignite a lifelong passion for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). In addition to the $15,000 donation, Amazon provided the school with a 3D printer for the new STEM lab.

Part of Amazon’s Neighbor Good initiative, the donation was presented to Davis principal Dondre Harris by David Walmsley, Station Manager; Jared Martinez, Operations Manager; Jerry Luckett, Operations Manager; Luke Whiteaker Operations Supervisor; and Heather Adame, Human Resources.