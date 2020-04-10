April 10 in Bryant athletic history: 2001

Soccer team celebrates Senior night with shoot-out win over Hot Springs

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Hornets chalked up their seventh win of the season and their third shoot out win Tuesday, April 10, with a win over Hot Springs, on Senior Night. Seniors Nick Harbert, Billy Moore and Josh Williams and their parents were recognized in the pre-game ceremony.

Again the Hornets controlled the game but just could not get the ball in the net as frequently as they should. The first good opportunity came in about 10th minute but Josh Williams just could not pull a left footed shot inside the post missing by inches.

Throughout the first half, the Hornets really controlled the game with Harbert and Willem Ridderbecks combining well with Sean Necessary and Williams on the wings to control the play and keep pressure on the Trojans defense. The Hornets goal came in the 25th minute when Thomas Yun sent a good pass to Ridderbecks who blasted a rocket into the left upper 90 from about 30 yards.

During the second half, the Trojans stepped it up a bit and pressured the Hornets defenders Anthony Moreno, Billy Moore, Casey Jacuzzi and Chris Jones at times and were awarded a penalty kick when Bryant’s Daniel Bradford inadvertently tripped a Hot Springs attacker in the penalty box. Hot Springs’ Daniel Logan converted the PK and evened it up at 1-1 in about the 60th minute.

The Hornets had several more chances including a chance by Yun, which went over the crossbar in about the 65th minute. It continued to be a nail biter with both sides threatening right to the final whistle.

With regulation time ending with the score 1-1, the match went to a shoot out. For the shoot out five players from each side take alternate shots beginning 35 yards from the goal with the keeper starting in the goal. On the referee’s signal, the shooter then has five seconds to attack the goal and get their shot off.

Bryant’s keeper Phillip Von Arnhim stopped Hot Springs’ first shooter and Harbert connected putting Bryant up by 1. The Trojans’ next shot was deflected by Von Arnhim but it still found the net and Yun missed left making it 1-1.

In the third round, Hot Springs scored, as did Bryant’s Willem Ridderbecks. With the fourth shooters up, Von Arnhim again stopped Hot Springs and Moreno converted making it 3-2 for Bryant. Von Arnhim deflected Hot Springs fifth shooters ball, the shooter got to it and played it again scoring, making it 3-3. Bryant’s fourth shooter, Josh Williams came to the mark, beat the keeper and made it a great Senior Night for Bryant as they won the shoot out 4-3.

The Hornets next match is at Texarkana on Thursday, April 19.