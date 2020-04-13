April 13 in Bryant athletic history: 1999

Harrison sets school mark in pole vault

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

HOT SPRINGS — Bryant Lady Hornets pole vaulter Johnna Harrison set a school and meet record by clearing nine feet at the Ram Relays at Hot Springs Lakeside High School Tuesday, April 13.

The vault provisionally qualified Harrison for the Class AAAAA State Championship meet in May and helped the Lady Hornets capture third place in the team competition at the Lakeside meet.

The Hornets, with their 3200-meter relay team shining once again, also competed in the meet.

“I was really proud of Johnna,” stated Lady Hornets coach Dan Westbrook. “She has been working hard to achieve nine feet in the pole vault for quite a while and finally got it. That height puts her in the Top 5 best in the state so far this season.”

The Lady Hornets accumulated 77 points to finish behind Lake Hamilton (96) and Lakeside (85 1/2) in the seven-team meet.

Harrison’s was the lone first-place finish for Bryant, but the Lady Hornets picked up seconds in four events. In the field, Christy Keever cleared 4-10 in the high jump to take second. Jennifer Baker accounted for two of the seconds in the hurdles events. In the 100-meters, she ran an 18.2. In the 300, she clocked in at 55.1 with Harrison running third in 57.9.

The Lady Hornets also picked up second and third-place finishes in the 400 when Meredith Pickett ran a 67.1 and Charlayne Hooker a 70.1.

Baker added another third-place finish with a leap of 13-11 in the long jump.

In the 3200-meter run, Denise Whitworth and Angela Garner ran third and fourth. Whitworth’s time was 13:45.3, Garner’s 13:47.3.

Candace Fletcher earned a sixth-place finish in the shot put for Bryant with a toss of 24-1. Pickett added a sixth in the 200 with a time of 29.3 and Whitney Hall was sixth in the 1600, running a 7:01.7.

For the Hornets, the 3200-meter relay team of Nick Taylor, Chris Brewer, Tim Dennis and Jon Mazurek combined on a 9:01 to finish second.

Third-place performances were turned in by Tim McCall in the 1600 (5:12) and 800 (2:12), and by Brewer in the 3200 (11:30). Taylor finished sixth in the 3200 (11:55).

The 1600-meter relay team of Jesse Jones, Mazurek, S.Williams and McCall took third with a clocking of 3:49.

Chad Zuber, Josh Baumbeck, Nick Black and Bobby Winn teamed up in the 800-meter relay to run a 1:38 which earned a fifth-place finish.

The Hornets also picked up fifth-place points from Jones in the 400 (52.4) and Baumbeck in the 200 (23.6).