Area students earn honors at Harding

SEARCY — More than 1,400 students were included on the Harding University dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2016 semester.

They included:

Davis Nossaman, mechanical engineering major from Benton

Emory Rockwell, public relations major from Benton

Erica Smith, exercise science major from Benton

Morgan Spillan, social work major from Alexander

Rachel Smedley, graphic design major from Alexander

Samantha Boswell, fashion merchandising major from Benton

The dean’s list is published each semester by Dr. Marty Spears, University provost, honoring those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

