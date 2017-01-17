School District requesting feedback through survey

Bryant Public Schools is at work preparing its roadmap for the future. Part of the research includes a Climate and Strategic Planning‭ ‬Survey. This is an important way to gather feedback as a district, identify areas for improvement, and plan for the future. To be successful, the district needs‭ input from everyone—parents, students, staff and community members. ‬

The ‬survey ‬is designed to provide critical feedback on issues important to the district and should take 6-10 minutes to complete. Please answer each question honestly and to the best of your ability. The information provided will help inform

leadership ‬and drive action.

Survey Link‭: ‭http://bit.ly/2js9bs9‭ ‬‬‬

Survey closes on Friday, Jan. 20.