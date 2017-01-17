School District requesting feedback through survey

Bryant Public Schools is at work preparing its roadmap for the future. Part of the research includes a Climate and Strategic Planning Survey. This is an important way to gather feedback as a district, identify areas for improvement, and plan for the future. To be successful, the district needs input from everyone—parents, students, staff and community members.
The survey is designed to provide critical feedback on issues important to the district and should take 6-10 minutes to complete. Please answer each question honestly and to the best of your ability. The information provided will help inform
leadership and drive action.
Survey Link: http://bit.ly/2js9bs9
Survey closes on Friday, Jan. 20.