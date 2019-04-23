Atkins, Palmer provide highlights for freshman girls at conference meet

CONWAY — Parris Atkins and V’Mia Palmer each won individual events as the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman track team finished fourth at the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship meet at Conway on Monday.

The meet was originally scheduled for Bryant last week, but weather forced postponement and a change in venue.

The Lady Hornets finished with 77 points. Lake Hamilton won the team title with 163.5 points. Conway White was second with 130.5 with Cabot North placing third with 79.

“I am proud of the effort the girls gave this year and their effort at the league meet,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “With the rain last week and not having school on Thursday or Friday, the girls performed well, considering the circumstances. Lake Hamilton and Conway White have some really good competitors that allowed them to gain multiple points in each event. Some of our ninth graders will get to compete on Friday for the high school at the conference meet.”

Atkins won the 100-meter dash in 12.91 with Palmer right behind her, taking second in 13.18. Palmer then won the 200 with a time of 26.98.

Atkins was also second in the high jump, clearing 5’. Conway Blue’s Madison Holloway went over at 5’3” to win the event.

In the 4×100, Palmer and Atkins teamed with Erin Ives and Ashlyn Barnett to earn second play in 52.03. Cabot North finished first in 51.77.

Monica Shifflet earned a third-place finish in the shot put for the Lady Hornets. Her throw went 35’9.5”.

In the hurdles, Samantha Achorn finished third in the 300 with a time of 52.71. She was fourth in the 100 in 18.02.

Margo Gilliland ran a 2:44.60 to take fourth in the 800. Kim Hernandez was eighth in 2:48.39. Hernandez was fifth in the 1600 with a time of 6:02.75.

Aidan Sutterfield was eighth in the discus with a throw of 71’.

In the 4×800, Yasmin Amlani, McKenzie Hicks, Madison Hagan and Hernandez combined on an 11:16.71 clocking, finishing sixth. In the 4×400, Gilliland, Ives, Achorn and Atkins ran a 5:07.02 to finish seventh.