Freshman boys finish sixth at CAJHC championship meet

CONWAY — Brandon Jones’ shot put of 45’1” was second only to Conway White’s Preston Prock at 48’3.5” to provide the Bryant Hornets’ freshman team with its top finish at the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference championship meet on Monday.

The meet was originally scheduled for Bryant last week but due to inclement weather was delayed and moved to Conway.

The Hornets finished with 39.5 points to place sixth. Lake Hamilton took top honors with 148 points. Benton was second with 130.5.

Chris Herrera and Layton Dickerson each had fourth-place finishes for the Hornets. Herrera’s came in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:14.46. Cam Apel was sixth in 2:16.17.

Dickerson’s came in the high jump as he cleared 5’6”. Blake Everett was seventh at 5’4”.

Herrera was also sixth in the 1600 with a time of 5:08.85. Drew MacIntire was eight for the Hornets in 5:13.90.

Dickerson was also eighth in the long jump, covering 17’2.5”. Everett was eighth in the triple jump at 36’10.5”.

The Hornets picked up seventh-place points from Daizure Hale who ran a 25.16 in the 200.

Bryant scored in all three relays. The 4×800 team of Apel, Christian Hernandez, Jacob Karp and Will Taylor combined on a 9:37.36 to finish fifth. In the 4×400, Liam Babbitt, Gage Shepard, Owen Lee and Taj Van Tassell took sixth in 4:04.54.

The 4×100 team of Lee, Hale, Shamarion Gilmore and Babbitt ran a 48.17 to place seventh.