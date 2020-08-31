August 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2006

Shook turns in medalist round in 3-team match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Bryant senior Steven Shook fired a two-under-par 34 over nine holes to earn individual honors in a three-team golf match at Longhills Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Benton wound up winning team honors with a combined score of 157. Cabot finished at 163 to Bryant’s 173.

Benton was also victorious in the varsity girls match with a total of 132 with Cabot at 162 and Bryant at 163.

To go with Shook’s 34, Randy Baugh carded a 41, Brandon Dudley finished at 46 and Jobey Machycek at 52 to account for the Hornets’ team score.

In the girls match, Tiphanie Machycek led Bryant with a round of 47, the third best score among the ladies overall. Shelby Mashburn turned in a 52 and Maeghan Ghormley at 64 to complete the trio of scorers. Karlee Porter finished with a 65.

Benton’s Kylie Keene was medalist with a 43.

In a JV match between Bryant and Benton, Ryan Hawkins and Brantly Neighbors each shot 40 to lead the Panthers. Kirklin Smith and Zach Nestler paced the Hornets. Each shot a 44. Matt Gray finished with a round of 45, Jonathan Kooiman a 48, Kyle Hamilton a 49 and Wayne Hull a 53 for Bryant.

The teams were scheduled to return to the links on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Longhills against Benton and Conway before traveling to Hot Springs Country Club for a match against Benton and Lakeside on Thursday, Sept. 7.



