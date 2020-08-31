August 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

PINE BLUFF — The Bryant High School tennis team opened the 2015 season winning seven of 10 matches against White Hall at Pine Bluff Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Hayden Brown captured the No. 1 singles match over Ethan Bridgeforth, 8-5, and Blake Cunningham beat Griffin Haynes at No. 2 singles on the boys side.

For the girls, Kirsten Walters and Jayda Allen each won singles matches. At No. 2, Walters prevailed over Kathleen Bridgeforth, 8-4. At No. 3, Allen claimed an 8-2 victory over Ruthann Buckner.

Walters combined with Stephanie Smith in the top doubles match, winning 8-4. Haylee Scott and Katelin Cotton won the No. 2 doubles match over White Hall’s Alexis Garner and Taylor Hartsfield, 8-0.

At No. 3 doubles, Jahnavi Kodali and Abby Johnson teamed up to defeat Devin Whiteside and Caroline Stone, 7-5.

White Hall’s only win among the girls was at No. 1 singles with Martha Pierce outdueling Smith, 8-2.

In boys doubles, White Hall swept. Dan Heikes and Jacob Bowman forged an 8-4 decision over Bryant’s Brady Moore and Broc Ingold. In No. 2 doubles, Noah Williams and Landon Wiley teamed up to defeat the BHS duo of Landon Cobb and Caleb Plunkett.

Bryant is scheduled to return to competition against Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Rebsamen Park. Matches start at 3:30 p.m.