Bailey named Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Year

December 17, 2019 Football
Offensive Player of the Year finalists, from left, Hunter Wood of Springdale Har-Ber, Brandon Thomas of North Little Rock (winner) and Jake Meaders of Bryant.

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant’s Austin Bailey has been named the 7A/6A Defensive Player of the year as part of the annual Farm Bureau Insurance Awards for 2019.

Coach of the Year finalists, from left, Jamie Mitchell of North Little Rock, Mark Kelley of Searcy (winner) and Buck James of Bryant.

In addition, Bryant wide receiver Jake Meaders, linebacker Daylon Land and head coach Buck James were among the finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year, respectively, in 7A/6A.

The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards in North Little Rock.

Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Arkansas, Inc., Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “We congratulate our 15 winners. All 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”

Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.

7A/6A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (winners in CAPS)
BRANDON THOMAS, NORTH LITTEL ROCK
Jake Meaders, Bryant
Hunter Wood, Har-Ber

7A/6A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
AUSTIN BAILEY, BRYANT
Daylon Land, Bryant
Jashaud Stewart, Jonesboro

7A/6A COACH OF THE YEAR
 MARK KELLEY, SEARCY
Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock
Buck James, Bryant

5A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 BRADEN BRATCHER, PULASKI ACADEMY
Jacolby Criswell, Morrilton
Chris Hightower, LR Christian

5A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 BROOKS BOTH, HARRISON
Clay James, Pulaski Academy
Jackson Woodard, Little Rock Christian

5A COACH OF THE YEAR
 KEVIN KELLEY, PULASKI ACADEMY
Sean Cockrell, Valley View
Eric Cohu, Little Rock Christian

4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 CANNON TURNER, ARKADELPHIA
Vincent Steppes, Warren
Truitt Tollett, Shiloh Christian

4A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 P.J. HALL, JOE T. ROBINSON
Bryant Burns, Ozark
Kyren Harrison, Arkadelphia

4A COACH OF THE YEAR
 TODD ESKOLA, JOE T. ROBINSON
Jeff Conaway, Shiloh Christian
Bobby Engle, Jonesboro Westside

3A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 M.J. VANCE, OSCEOLA
Xaylon Falls, Camden Harmony Grove
Eli Roberson, Atkins

3A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 DANIEL HICKS, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE
Carter Hawkins, McGehee
Derriun Thompson, Prescott

3A COACH OF THE YEAR
 NEIL EVANS, HARDING ACADEMY
Robert Hooks, Osceola
Ernie Horstkamp, Camden Harmony Grove

2A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 CALEB JACOBS, PARKERS CHAPEL
Isaac Carver, Foreman
Jackson Morton, Des Arc

2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
 JAKIRON COOK, JUNCTION CITY
Kyle Kidwell, Junction City
De’Arius Sledge, Fordyce

2A COACH OF THE YEAR
 TIM RODGERS, FORDYCE
Kyle Jackson, Gurdon
Brad Smith, Junction City

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Football
December 12, 2019
James, five Hornets named to MaxPreps all-State team
Football
December 10, 2019
Updated Bryant Hornets record book

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!