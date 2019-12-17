Bailey named Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Year

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant’s Austin Bailey has been named the 7A/6A Defensive Player of the year as part of the annual Farm Bureau Insurance Awards for 2019.
In addition, Bryant wide receiver Jake Meaders, linebacker Daylon Land and head coach Buck James were among the finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, and Coach of the Year, respectively, in 7A/6A.
The Farm Bureau Insurance Awards honor Arkansas’ top offensive player, defensive player and coach of the year for each classification. The veteran staff at Hooten’s Arkansas Football selects three finalists for each category, and those 45 finalists and their families are invited to attend the Farm Bureau Insurance Awards in North Little Rock.
Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Arkansas, Inc., Executive Vice President and General Manager David L. Moore said, “We congratulate our 15 winners. All 45 finalists represent some of the best coaches and student-athletes in our state. Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to honor excellence as the title sponsor of this outstanding event.”
Farm Bureau Insurance has supported education and community involvement in Arkansas for more than 65 years.
7A/6A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR (winners in CAPS)
BRANDON THOMAS, NORTH LITTEL ROCK
Jake Meaders, Bryant
Hunter Wood, Har-Ber
7A/6A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
AUSTIN BAILEY, BRYANT
Daylon Land, Bryant
Jashaud Stewart, Jonesboro
7A/6A COACH OF THE YEAR
MARK KELLEY, SEARCY
Jamie Mitchell, North Little Rock
Buck James, Bryant
5A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
BRADEN BRATCHER, PULASKI ACADEMY
Jacolby Criswell, Morrilton
Chris Hightower, LR Christian
5A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
BROOKS BOTH, HARRISON
Clay James, Pulaski Academy
Jackson Woodard, Little Rock Christian
5A COACH OF THE YEAR
KEVIN KELLEY, PULASKI ACADEMY
Sean Cockrell, Valley View
Eric Cohu, Little Rock Christian
4A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CANNON TURNER, ARKADELPHIA
Vincent Steppes, Warren
Truitt Tollett, Shiloh Christian
4A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
P.J. HALL, JOE T. ROBINSON
Bryant Burns, Ozark
Kyren Harrison, Arkadelphia
4A COACH OF THE YEAR
TODD ESKOLA, JOE T. ROBINSON
Jeff Conaway, Shiloh Christian
Bobby Engle, Jonesboro Westside
3A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
M.J. VANCE, OSCEOLA
Xaylon Falls, Camden Harmony Grove
Eli Roberson, Atkins
3A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
DANIEL HICKS, CAMDEN HARMONY GROVE
Carter Hawkins, McGehee
Derriun Thompson, Prescott
3A COACH OF THE YEAR
NEIL EVANS, HARDING ACADEMY
Robert Hooks, Osceola
Ernie Horstkamp, Camden Harmony Grove
2A OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
CALEB JACOBS, PARKERS CHAPEL
Isaac Carver, Foreman
Jackson Morton, Des Arc
2A DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JAKIRON COOK, JUNCTION CITY
Kyle Kidwell, Junction City
De’Arius Sledge, Fordyce
2A COACH OF THE YEAR
TIM RODGERS, FORDYCE
Kyle Jackson, Gurdon
Brad Smith, Junction City