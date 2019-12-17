Bethel boys ride strong start to victory over Benton

The Bryant Blue Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School had six players contribute to the scoring as they rode a fast start to a 30-22 victory over the Benton seventh-graders at the Bethel Gym on Monday night.

“The guys played hard and were aggressive on offense,” said Hornets coach Joe Cook. “We executed better on both ends.”

Matthew Glover led the team with 9 points. Ryan Reynolds had 7, Jonathan Frost 6 and Hudson Thomason 4. Karter Ratliff and Ethan Williams each pitched in with 2 points.

Blue built a 7-3 lead by the end of the first quarter and increased that to 17-6 at the half. It was 23-11 going into the fourth quarter.

“We are getting a little better each day,” Cook mentioned. “I was proud of their effort and execution.”

Now 2-4, the Blue Hornets are set to return to action tonight against Sheridan.