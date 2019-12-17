Third-quarter scoring sparks Bethel girls past Benton

Grace Cheek scored 6 of her team’s 8 points in the third quarter when the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School turned a 6-4 deficit into a 12-6 lead on their way to a 14-10 victory over the Benton Lady Panthers on Monday night at the Bethel gym.

The Lady Hornets improved to 2-4 on the season going into tonight’s home game against Sheridan.

“The girls played the best they have all year,” declared Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard. “Truly a team effort.”

Blue led 2-0 going into the second quarter with Brookelyn Sanders’ two free throws accounting for the only points. Cheek scored in the second quarter, but Benton came up with 6 points to take the lead at the half.

In the third period, Rachel Havens had a basket to go with Cheek’s scoring, putting the Lady Hornets ahead by 6 going into the fourth quarter.

Vivian Spradlin had Bethel’s basket in the fourth.