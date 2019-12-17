Third-quarter scoring sparks Bethel girls past Benton

December 17, 2019 Girls Basketball

Grace Cheek scored 6 of her team’s 8 points in the third quarter when the Bryant Blue Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bethel Middle School turned a 6-4 deficit into a 12-6 lead on their way to a 14-10 victory over the Benton Lady Panthers on Monday night at the Bethel gym.

The Lady Hornets improved to 2-4 on the season going into tonight’s home game against Sheridan.

“The girls played the best they have all year,” declared Lady Hornets coach Olivia Allard. “Truly a team effort.”

Blue led 2-0 going into the second quarter with Brookelyn Sanders’ two free throws accounting for the only points. Cheek scored in the second quarter, but Benton came up with 6 points to take the lead at the half.

In the third period, Rachel Havens had a basket to go with Cheek’s scoring, putting the Lady Hornets ahead by 6 going into the fourth quarter.

Vivian Spradlin had Bethel’s basket in the fourth.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!