Wolves’ comeback nicks Bryant White by a basket

PEARCY — The Lake Hamilton Wolves eighth grade team rallied from a 21-15 halftime deficit to edge the Bryant White Hornets of Bryant Junior High, 43-41, on Monday night.

It was just the Hornets’ second loss of the season. The other was a mere four-point setback at North Little Rock Blue.

“Our guys played hard,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “It was a tough environment, against a really good Lake Hamilton team.”

Bryant was paced by Kellen Robinson’s 14 points and five assists. T.J. Lindsey added 13 points and eight rebounds while Grant Johnson scored 8 points.

Bryant White led 14-11 after a quarter and maintained the advantage through the end of the third quarter. But Lake Hamilton’s rally started in the third, which ended with the Hornets clinging to a 30-28 lead.

“I saw a lot of positives and also some things we still need to work on,” Wrightner said. “We have to execute on plays after we force the other team to make mistakes.”

Now 5-2 on the season, the Hornets were set to return to action tonight at Cabot North.