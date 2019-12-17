White Lady Hornets seventh grade team improves to 3-0

PEARCY — Austyn Oholendt scored 10 points including a pair of clutch 3-pointers to lead the Bryant White Lady Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School to a 22-19 victory over the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves Monday night.

The win improved the Lady Hornets to 3-0 on the season going into a trip to Cabot North tonight.

Brailey Kellum added 4 points and two rebounds while Madison Loggins scored 3 points and collected four boards. Aniston Sweet and Brooklynn Parker pitched in with 2 points apiece with Gracie Brown contributing a free throw with a pair of rebounds. Kayla Martin hauled down three caroms.