Bryant White seventh grade team suffers first loss

PEARCY — The Bryant White Hornets seventh grade team of Bryant Middle School absorbed its first loss on Monday, 26-23, at Lake Hamilton.

The Hornets are now 3-1 going into tonight’s game at Cabot North.

“Elem Shelby played a great game and made three or four 3-pointers,” said Hornets coach Reid Prescott. “He hustled all night and had some key steals and easy buckets late in the game.

“Dylan Holman played a real good game and had some clutch free throws,” he added. “He rebounded really well.

“We struggled getting focused and playing our game,” the coach related. “We made too many small mistakes that added up.

“We will continued to work and learn from our mistakes and keep working hard,” Prescott concluded.