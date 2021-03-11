March 11 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Ballew, Hornets dismiss North Little Rock

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continue posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Rick Nation

Corey Ballew started the scoring and finished it as the Bryant Hornets earned a 4-1 win over the North Little Rock Charging Wildcats on Tuesday night.

The match, originally scheduled for North Little Rock, was held at Bryant Stadium.

North Little Rock actually took a 1-0 lead early in the contest.

“But that was all they got,” acknowledged Bryant assistant coach Clint Shadwick. “The defense played really hard the rest of the game.”

Ballew tied it up with an unassisted goal then, at the 19:25 mark, Dylan Wolf found the range off a feed from Ricky Barrientos. Houston Clifton’s goal, with Barrientos getting another assist, made it 3-1.

Ballew put the finishing touches on the win with an impressive shot that found the back of the net.

The Hornets, now 2-2-1, play in a tournament at Little Rock Christian this Saturday. They open against Cabot at 1:30 p.m.

In a JV match on Tuesday, Bryant pinned a 4-0 loss on the Charging Wildcats. Kobe Ray had two goals. Dawson Oakley had an assist on one of those goals and later booted one in off an assist by Miguel Garcia. Alex Ibarra, who assisted on Ray’s second goal, got another assist on the final goal, drilled by Davis Toler.