Barrientos, Thomas shine at Lake Hamilton meet

PEARCY — Chris Barrientos and the Bryant Hornets continued to tune up for the 7A-Central Conference championship meet by competing at the Lake Hamilton Invitational track and field meet on Thursday. Barrientos won the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:52.85 as the Hornets scored 31 points to finish eighth at the meet.

Injuries and illness forced the 4×100 and 4×800 relay teams to scratch from the competition. The Hornets sent a limited contingent of athletes to the meet.

“Even though our team score might not reflect it, we had some really good performances,” said Bryant head coach Steve Oury. “Both relay teams that we scratched would have scored good points.

“Randy Thomas had his best meet of the year in the sprints and we had several personal records set that just missed scoring,” he added. “We’re not going to focus on preparing for the conference meet on April 26.”

Thomas was third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.78 and fourth in the 100 in 11.28. He also added a leg to the 4×400 relay team, joining J’lun Herron, Dylan White and Diante Woodson on a 3:35.70 clocking that was good for third.

Kaine Villareal-Hurst took seventh in the pole vault, clearing 13’0” and Jabin Gulley was seventh in the high jump, clearing 5’10”.