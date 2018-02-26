Barrientos, Wallace, relays highlight Hornets’ work at State Indoor

FAYETTEVILLE — Chris Barrientos placed third in the 3200-meter run in a time of 9:51 to lead the Bryant Hornets to an 11th place finish out of 27 scoring teams at the 5A-7A State Indoor Track Championships on Saturday at the Tyson Indoor Track and Field Center at the University of Arkansas.

Other scorers for the Hornets were the 4 x 800-meter relay team of Jake Dreher, Erik Gonzalez, Josh Nelson, and Logan Kretsch (sixth in 8:36), the 4 x 400-meter relay team of Randy Thomas, Dalen McDonald, Logan Kretsch, and Diante Woodson (seventh in 3:34), and Johnny Wallace in the shot put (eighth in 45’7.5”).

“It was nice to get out there and finally compete,” said Hornets head coach Steve Oury. “We had some nice performances, especially Chris Barrientos in the 3200 and Johnny Wallace, who scored in the shot put in the his first track meet ever.

“We do have some injury issues that had an impact on the meet, so hopefully we can get well and move toward the outdoor season,” he added.

Bryant is set to begin the outdoor track season on Thursday, March 8, at the Panther Relays in Benton.