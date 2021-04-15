Baseball, softball games moved up to Thursday

Please note the following scheduling changes for 6A Central Baseball and Softball games (Bryant v. Fort Smith Northside).

Due to weather forecasting….Games originally scheduled for Friday, April 16 will be moved to Thursday, April 15. The games will still be played at Bryant. The varsity baseball and softball games will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the JV games.

The Bryant vs. Morrilton softball games scheduled at Morrilton for Thursday as well as the Bryant vs. Robinson baseball games scheduled at Bryant for Thursday are postponed. Make up dates will be communicated when received.