Bryant girls capture team title at North Little Rock meet

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — Ella Reynolds, Isabella Martinez and Madelyn Thomas each won individual events while the Bryant Lady Hornets won three of the four relay races on the way to a team title at the Charging Wildcats Relays at North Little Rock High School on Tuesday.

Bryant accumulated 183.5 points. Cabot was second with 161.5 points and Conway third at 153. All eight of the 6A-Central Conference teams competed at the event as has been the case in almost all of the meets Bryant has gone to this season.

“The girls came out wanting to win the meet,” said Brooke Meister, who is coaching the team while head coach Keith Dale recovers from surgery. “I am so proud of how all the girls competed and we are looking forward to our next meet at Conway next week.”

The Conway Invitational is Tuesday, April 20. It will wrap up the regular-season schedule ahead of the 6A-Central Conference meet on Thursday, April 29, at Conway.

The meet was highlight by a school record performance from the 4 x 200-meter relay team. Oriel Spikes, Lauren Lain, Amya Smith and Jaiyah Jackson combined on a 1:46.51 beating out Conway (1:49.41).

The 4 x 100 team of Jackson, Spikes, Mallorie Scott-Smith and Amya Smith won in 49.85. Conway was again second at 51.96.

And the Lady Hornets won the 4 x 400 as Reynolds, Smith, Eliza Parker and Brylee Bradford turned in a 4:13.94. North Little Rock was second at 4:23.29.

Reynolds won the 400 with a time of 1:02.06. Cabot’s Danniette Chansavong was a close second in 1:02.25. Parker was fourth with a time of 1:03.64.

Martinez took top honors in the discus with a throw of 85’2”. Cortlyn Beavert of Cabot was second at 82’9.5” and Bryant’s Louise Hobby was third at 80’2”.

Thomas won the pole vault, clearing 9’4”. Teammate Jessica Rolen was second at 8’10”.

McKenzie Hicks ran a personal best 3200, finishing in 12:52.03, which was good for fourth. Madison Hagan was eighth in 14:21.54.

“McKenzie really pushed herself in the race and did an amazing job,” Meister mentioned.

Bryant’s 4 x 800 relay turned in a 10:37.38 to finish second only to Cabot at 10:35.04. Maddie Nelson, Bradford, Paige Spicer and Parker combined in the effort.

Lauren Lain finished second in both hurdles races. In the 100, she turned in a 17.58 with Ava Singleton picking up fifth-place points for the Lady Hornets with a time of 19.41.

In the 300, Lain ran a 48.78. Cabot’s Laylah Reese won both events with a 16.16 in the 100 and a 47.36 in the 300.

Chasity Jackson added second-place points for Bryant in the high jump. She got over 5’0” while Conway’s Madison Holloway cleared 5’7” to win. Bradford was third at 5’0”.

Elsewhere in the field events, Smith finished third in the long jump, covering 16’7.25” with Lain fourth at 15’6.5”.

Elizabeth Carter threw the shot 26’0.5” to take third while Monica Shifflet finished fifth with a toss of 25’5.75”.

Singleton covered 30’0” in the triple jump to garner fourth-place points.

Smith’s 12.73 in the 100 was good for third while Bradford ran the 800 in 2:35.67 to take third. Spikes was sixth in the 200 at 27.50.

In the 1600, Madison Dettmer was third and Aryn Stiles was fifth. Dettmer an a 5:50.99 while Stiles turned in a 6:01.41 clocking.